900 L of gas stolen from cardlock station northeast of Edmonton

Security image of a gas theft in Mallaig, Alta., on October 31, 2022 (Credit: RCMP). Security image of a gas theft in Mallaig, Alta., on October 31, 2022 (Credit: RCMP).

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island