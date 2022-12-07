$9K demanded from Edmontonians targeted by 'grandparent scam': police

A senior is seen in this undated image. (Shutterstock) A senior is seen in this undated image. (Shutterstock)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island