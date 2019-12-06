EDMONTON -- Premier Jason Kenney is heading to Ottawa next week to meet with the federal government.

The trip is to "stand up for a fair deal for Alberta".

Kenney is set to speak about his trip Friday morning.

Canada's provincial and territorial leaders met in Ontario earlier this week. Kenney highlighted the value Alberta brings to the Canadian economy and earned support from his colleagues on considering changes to equalization payments.

Our work in building a coalition of provincial allies is yielding positive results.



With more provinces supporting key parts of Alberta’s fight for a fair deal, we will demand action from the federal government as we head to Ottawa next week. pic.twitter.com/h4YUPZ9Xsf — Jason Kenney (@jkenney) December 4, 2019

