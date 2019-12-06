'A fair deal for Alberta': Premier Kenney heading to Ottawa
Published Friday, December 6, 2019 5:59AM MST
EDMONTON -- Premier Jason Kenney is heading to Ottawa next week to meet with the federal government.
The trip is to "stand up for a fair deal for Alberta".
Kenney is set to speak about his trip Friday morning.
Canada's provincial and territorial leaders met in Ontario earlier this week. Kenney highlighted the value Alberta brings to the Canadian economy and earned support from his colleagues on considering changes to equalization payments.
More details to come...