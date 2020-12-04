EDMONTON -- After setting new records for daily and active cases and hospitalizations multiple times this week, Alberta broke yet another COVID-19 milestone on Friday.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported 1,828 cases of the disease from more than 17,200 tests, equalling Alberta’s highest positivity rate of the pandemic so far: 10.5 per cent.

“This positivity rate is a grim milestone and one that should concern us all,” the chief medical officer said.

“I want to stress the seriousness of the rise in case numbers we are seeing, and how crucial it is that we reduce the spread and bend the curve back down.”

There are now 18,243 coronavirus cases in Alberta, with 99 of 533 hospital patients in ICU.

The province also reported 15 more COVID-19 deaths, raising the fatal count to 590.

Hinshaw encouraged Albertans to behave this weekend, avoid crowds and opt for curbside pickup, if possible.

“By resisting the urge to socialize this weekend and limiting your close contact with others, you are not only protecting yourself and those closest to you from the virus, but you are playing a critical role in helping to break chains of transmission, which can save lives.”

AHS President and CEO Dr. Verna Yiu joined Hinshaw Friday afternoon and spoke about the province’s contingency plans related to field hospitals and its efforts to hire more contact tracers.

