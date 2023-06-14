'A lot more convenient for people': Edmonton clinic offers multiple types of services for diabetics

A clinic in Edmonton is making care for diabetics more accessible.

The Edmonton Diabetes and High Risk Foot Clinic provides several services under one roof to help eliminate the long wait lists for appointments.

"By the time patients would get in, either the wound had healed or in many cases they would have had outcomes like an amputation so we needed to see these patients sooner," said Dr. Daniel Shafran who works at the clinic.

"This has made life a lot more convenient for people. Before, they were going to one clinic for wound care, they were going somewhere else for preventative nail care and callus removal."

Beverly Bye comes to the clinic once a month for callus removal.

She's had Type 1 diabetes for 32 years, and doesn't want to take any chances with her feet.

"I'm very careful with my feet, I never go without shoes at home and I always have slippers on, I can't imagine not being able to walk," she said.

"I think my feet would be in a lot of pain, I really believe that the calluses would be really painful, I think they could spread or they could become diabetic ulcers."

She says being able to access multiple services at one location gives her peace of mind.

"I'll leave here knowing that I'm under control with my diabetes and that somebody is looking out for me."

The majority of services offered at the clinic are covered by Alberta Health Services, but the clinic also offers mental health and dietary services, which must be paid for out of pocket or with private insurance.

