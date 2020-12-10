EDMONTON -- COVID-19 is a growing problem in rural Alberta after weeks of rising case counts, deaths and hospitalizations in Alberta's cities.

"COVID is not a Calgary problem, or an Edmonton problem. This is a provincial problem within the context of a global problem," Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health said on Dec. 3.

As of Thursday morning, the province's four largest major municipalities make up 72.5 per cent of active cases with 58 per cent of Alberta's population.

But like in the rest of the province, cases in rural Alberta are growing, with hotspots in Cardston county with 37 active cases and six deaths, and Warner county with 27 actives and two recorded deaths.

At the health zone level, cases in the more rural central and north zones have grown rapidly in past two weeks.

The Central Zone has 1,500 more than double the 714 it was reporting as recently as Nov 21.

Similarly has seen a near doubling of its active cases since mid-November, with 1,213 actives reported Wednesday, up from 645 on Nov. 16.

"The virus is spreading at an alarming rate in every region of the province, and many of those who fall ill in rural areas do end up being cared for in the increasingly hard pressed large urban hospitals for the bottom line is that we must have a coordinated province wide approach now," said Premier Jason Kenney on Tuesday.

Hospitalizations for rural areas are also showing smaller increases but conclusions are limited as the data is reported by location of hospitalization, and not by patient address as is done with total cases.

Alberta has recorded 73,488 total cases of COVID-19 since March and introduced a slew of new restriction, including a province-wide mask mandate, earlier this week.