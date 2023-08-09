A specialty boutique just for cats is now open in Edmonton

A new boutique in Edmonton is purrr-fect for cat lovers.

Cheery Cat opened on Tuesday, International Cat Day.

The shop's owner, Angela Wong, says the shop has been a year in the works and she's hoping to fill a void in the pet market.

"I have two cats of my own and every time I go into any pet store I can never find anything that I want for my cats because the space is so limited. The cat section is usually at the very back of the store and there's usually one or two aisles compared to like 20 aisles of dog products," Wong said.

Products for sale at Cheery Cat in Edmonton. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton)

In addition to the boutique space, Wong says the store will also be working with a local adoption agency to find homes for cats.

"We're partnering with Community Cat and they're an organization that brings in feral cats and gets them adoptable and we’re hoping to support that adoption process," Wong told CTV News Edmonton.

"We’re going to hold them for now, they get a luxurious experience until they find their forever home."

An adoptable cat at Cheery Cat in Edmotnon on Aug. 8, 2023. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton)

Cats are welcome in the boutique and will be treated to a number of interactive experiences, including a themed photo station and a food tasting station.

"Cats are notoriously picky with their food, so it’s an experience that's a little different than pet stores," Wong said.