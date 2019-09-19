Summer's "officially" coming to an end. AND...it's ending on a warm note.

The season as a whole was just "average" for temperatures. The avg high this summer was 16 degrees.

The long-term average high for summer is....16.

That mean seem surprising. But, this year felt SO cool because the last 17 years have had WARMER than average summers.

2005 was the last COOLER than average summer. AND...that's the ONLY cooler-than-avg summer since 2000.

But, that's in the past. Here's what lies ahead:

Sunshine and temperatures near 20 this afternoon in the Edmonton area.

Clouds push in this evening and we'll get some scattered showers in parts of central and north-central Alberta overnight.

The clouds will stick around through the morning Friday and then break in the afternoon.

We'll probably be a degree or two cooler on Friday.

THEN...highs near 20 for the final weekend of summer.

Sunny on Saturday with some clouds pushing in through the day Sunday and a risk of a late-day shower.

LONG Range:

Temperatures cooling through next week. Mid-teens early in the week, falling to highs near 10 by the end of the week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Sunny with a few clouds.

High: 19

Evening - Increasing cloud this evening. 30% chance of an overnight shower.

9pm: 13

Friday - Mostly cloudy in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 18

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 20

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of late-day showers.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 20

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 17