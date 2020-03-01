EDMONTON -- A local woman has died in an equestrian accident in Florida. Equestrian Canada confirmed that Katharine Morel of Fort Saskatchewan and her horse Kerry On died after an accident on course at a horse show on Saturday.

Morel, 33, and her 8-year-old Thoroughbred mare suffered a rotational fall on the cross country course at the Rocking Horse Winter III Horse Trials in Altoona, Fl.

Morel was transported to hospital, where she died. Kerry On died on the course shortly after the fall.

"Today, the equestrian industry lost not just an exceptional athlete, but an exceptional person, as well as the horse she loved," said EC High Performance Director, James Hood. "On behalf of EC, I extend our sincere and heartfelt condolences to the friends and family of Katharine, as well as to the entire team who surrounded Kerry On."

Morel and Kerry On competed in eventing, a multi-disciplinary equestrian sport that includes dressage, show jumping and eventing.