Active COVID-19 cases continue to climb as Alberta adds 32 cases
Published Monday, June 22, 2020 3:59PM MDT
EDMONTON -- Alberta registered 32 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death on Monday.
The active case count increased by eight in the past 24 hours to a total of 542. There are 32 people in hospital, with six of them in ICUs.
The latest victim was a woman in her 90s in the Calgary Zone.
Edmonton passed Calgary in active cases on Saturday and is 11 ahead with 226 cases.
Alberta has had a total of 7,736 cases of COVID-19, 7,041 recoveries and 153 deaths to date.
Alberta Health Services has conducted 396,300 tests.