Ada Boulevard closed Tuesday until September
Published Tuesday, April 20, 2021 7:13AM MDT
Ada Boulevard from 69 Street to 71 Street is expected to be closed from April 20 to Sept. 30, 2021.
EDMONTON -- The major route into Highlands and to the Highlands Golf Club will be closed for the summer.
Starting Tuesday, Ada Boulevard will be closed from 69 Street to 71 Street for rehab work to the bridge and sidewalks over Wayne Gretzky Drive.
The city estimates the work will take five months and the roadway will reopen Sept. 30.
Commuters will be redirected at 112 Avenue.