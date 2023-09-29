After 40 years, Edmonton's Queen Elizabeth Planetarium reopens

Edmonton's Queen Elizabeth Planetarium is open again after years of restoration work.

The planetarium first opened in 1960 to mark a visit of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

It was Canada's first planetarium.

It closed in 1983.

Restoration work began on the planetarium in 2019 with a budget of $7 million.

The first director of the planetarium hopes the space will once again encourage children to pursue a career in science.

"It's going to be perfect for education for very young children; as young as two, believe it or not," Ian McLennon told reporters on Friday.

"I want to see that happen here. Great legacy."

The facility will be open to the public this weekend and it will be available for rentals in the future.

The planetarium has been designated a municipal historic resource.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jessica Robb