Ahead of Edmonton officers' funeral, families thank Canadians for 'incredible outpouring of support'

The appreciation and respect shown by the public after two Edmonton Police Service officers were killed in the line of duty has not gone unnoticed, their families say.

On Monday, a procession from the Alberta legislature to Rogers Place in downtown Edmonton will precede the regimental funeral for Constables Brett Ryan and Travis Jordan.

Edmonton Transit Service is offering free transit to and from downtown so that members of the public can line the procession route or watch a livestream of the ceremony from one of the public viewing locations.

The free service is just one of many displays of solidarity the Ryan and Jordan families have been shown since the officers were shot to death on March 16.

Over the past week-and-a-half, Canadians have offered their condolences to the families, left flowers at memorials and vigils, hung blue ribbons, and commemorated the young men.

In statements shared by EPS on Sunday, both families acknowledged the public support.

"We want to take this opportunity to express our sincere appreciation to the public for the extraordinary lengths you have gone to support our family, and Travis' EPS family, in this time of great tragedy," the Jordan family wrote.

Jordan, 35, from Nova Scotia, had served with EPS for 8 1/2 years.

"Alberta may have called to his heart, but the East Coast ran through his veins. His family roots in Nova Scotia have deep ties to the province filled with friends, family and loved ones. We want to extend our thanks for their continued love and support and pay homage to them for the profound effect they had on his life," his family said.

"The incredible outpouring of support we continue to receive in this city and across the country has not gone unnoticed and is deeply appreciated."

The Ryan family called the loss of their 30-year-old son, brother, uncle, and father-to-be "ineffable."

"[Brett] was a multi-talented individual, dedicated friend, respected colleague, active community member and volunteer, and compassionate first responder whose calling was to help those in need. His absence is profound, and we, along with his brothers and sisters in blue, will miss him."

They continued: "We have had the incredible experience of witnessing the extraordinary support a city can provide a family in their most significant time of need. Thank you for your selflessness expressed through thoughtful words, blue ribbons, touching tributes, acts of kindness, and much more."

Both families also asked the public to continue respecting their privacy in the coming days and weeks.

The procession will start at 11:45 a.m. Here is everything you need to know about it.

CTV News Edmonton will livestream the procession and service online as well.