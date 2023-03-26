Ahead of Edmonton officers' funeral Monday, families thank Canadians for 'incredible outpouring of support'
The appreciation and respect shown by the public after two Edmonton Police Service officers were killed in the line of duty has not gone unnoticed, their families said in a statement ahead of the regimental funeral on Monday.
On Monday, a procession from the Alberta legislature to Rogers Place in downtown Edmonton will precede the regimental funeral for constables Brett Ryan and Travis Jordan.
Edmonton Transit Service is offering free transit to and from downtown so that members of the public can line the procession route or watch a livestream of the ceremony from one of the public viewing locations.
The free service is just one of many displays of solidarity the Ryan and Jordan families have been shown since the officers were shot to death on March 16.
Over the past week-and-a-half, Canadians have offered their condolences to the families, left flowers at memorials and vigils, hung blue ribbons, and commemorated the young men.
- Best friend of fallen EPS officer completes airborne tribute
- Local first responder using art as therapy creates portraits of fallen EPS officers
In statements shared by EPS on Sunday, both families acknowledged the public support.
"We want to take this opportunity to express our sincere appreciation to the public for the extraordinary lengths you have gone to support our family, and Travis' EPS family, in this time of great tragedy," the Jordan family wrote.
Jordan, 35, from Nova Scotia, had served with EPS for 8 1/2 years.
"Alberta may have called to his heart, but the East Coast ran through his veins. His family roots in Nova Scotia have deep ties to the province filled with friends, family and loved ones. We want to extend our thanks for their continued love and support and pay homage to them for the profound effect they had on his life," his family said.
"The incredible outpouring of support we continue to receive in this city and across the country has not gone unnoticed and is deeply appreciated."
The Ryan family called the loss of their 30-year-old son, brother, uncle, and father-to-be "ineffable."
"[Brett] was a multi-talented individual, dedicated friend, respected colleague, active community member and volunteer, and compassionate first responder whose calling was to help those in need. His absence is profound, and we, along with his brothers and sisters in blue, will miss him."
They continued: "We have had the incredible experience of witnessing the extraordinary support a city can provide a family in their most significant time of need. Thank you for your selflessness expressed through thoughtful words, blue ribbons, touching tributes, acts of kindness, and much more."
Both families also asked the public to continue respecting their privacy in the coming days and weeks.
The procession will start at 11:45 a.m. Here is everything you need to know about it.
CTV News Edmonton will livestream the procession and service online as well.
In their last update, investigators told media they did not know the motive of the 16-year-old teen who shot the officers and is believed to have shot a worker at a nearby restaurant. Police say the boy also shot his mother during a struggle with the gun before shooting himself. He died. She is in hospital in serious but stable condition.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
LIVE @ 11:45 A.M. MT
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Cooler-than-average end to March
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Federal budget to include grocery rebate for lower income Canadians: sources
The 2023 federal budget includes a 'grocery rebate' that will be offered to Canadians with lower incomes who may be struggling with the rising cost of food, CTV News has confirmed.
Advocate questions whether Air Canada has 'cultural problem' after issue with teen's wheelchair
Flying over the Grand Canyon was a highlight for the Gellisen family during their trip to Phoenix, but their flight home to Toronto was a much different experience, with several family members forced off of the flight over tensions related to a teen's wheelchair.
Military under fire as thousands of troops face lost cost-of-living allowance
The Canadian Armed Forces is under fire for its plan to cut thousands of troops off a cost-of-living allowance without much notice.
Essential oils and a secret code name: Things you didn't know about the coronation
King Charles III's coronation will be held on May 6 at London's Westminster Abbey. Here are some little-known facts about the ceremony:
Why lettuce prices are likely to rise again in Canada next month
Lettuce prices are likely to rise next month and could stay high into the summer, agriculture experts say, as flooding in a key California farming area becomes the latest example of extreme weather's effect on the food chain.
Police identify 16-year-old killed in 'unprovoked' stabbing at Toronto subway station
Police have identified a teenager who died after being stabbed in an ‘unprovoked’ attack at a Toronto subway station Saturday night, and have charged an adult male suspect with his murder.
'Reconciliation through art': Campaign aims to get an Indigenous woman on Canada's $20 bill
A new campaign is aiming to get an Indigenous woman honoured on the next $20 bill in Canada for the first time.
Don't punish int'l students over fake admission letters: advocate
An organizer with a group advocating for the rights of migrants in Canada is urging the federal government not to penalize potentially hundreds of international students facing possible deportation over fake school admission letters.
In Macron's France, streets and fields seethe with protest
In France, a country that taught the world about people power with its revolution of 1789 -- and a country again seething with anger against its leaders -- graduating from bystander to demonstrator is a generations-old rite of passage.
Calgary
-
LIVE @ 11:45 A.M. MT
LIVE @ 11:45 A.M. MT | Ahead of Edmonton officers' funeral Monday, families thank Canadians for 'incredible outpouring of support'
The appreciation and respect shown by the public after two Edmonton Police Service officers were killed in the line of duty has not gone unnoticed, their families said in a statement ahead of the regimental funeral on Monday.
-
KLM flight en route to Calgary following detour back to Amsterdam due to unruly passenger
A KLM flight bound for Calgary was delayed Sunday morning when an unruly passenger forced the airline to return to Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam.
-
Calgary Flames sign 1st-round pick Matthew Coronato to entry level contract
The Calgary Flames have signed first-round draft pick Matthew Coronato to a three-year, entry-level contract.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Blades face Pats in opening round of WHL playoffs
The Saskatoon Blades' last two home games of the season have been against the Regina Pats, and with top NHL prospect Connor Bedard drawing big crowds wherever he's playing, almost 30,000 fans have come through the turnstiles at Sasktel Centre.
-
Change proposed to high-collision Saskatoon intersection
City administrators are calling for a design change on Main Street and Clarence Avenue that would prevent vehicles from using Main Street as a thoroughfare rather than 8th Street.
-
Sask. village loses arena in late night 'inferno'
The Village of Liberty is grieving the loss of its rink after it fell victim to a late night 'inferno' over the weekend.
Regina
-
Fifth flight of displaced Ukrainians set to touch down in Regina
A fifth and final flight of displaced Ukrainians will arrive in Saskatchewan on March 27, according to the province.
-
Sask. village loses arena in late night 'inferno'
The Village of Liberty is grieving the loss of its rink after it fell victim to a late night 'inferno' over the weekend.
-
'Be prepared to slow down': Construction on Highway 6 bridge in Regina set to begin
Construction efforts are expected to begin on the south section of Regina's Ring Road.
Atlantic
-
RCMP cancels emergency alert for woman in Indian Brook, N.S.
An emergency alert involving “a dangerous female with a handgun” in Indian Brook, N.S., has been cancelled, police say.
-
HMCS Montreal departs Halifax for Indo-Pacific operation
A Royal Canadian Navy frigate departed Halifax today as part of the federal government's wider strategy of boosting its presence in the Indo-Pacific region.
-
P.E.I. Green Party wasn't ready for election, may lose seats from 2019: experts
As the Prince Edward Island election approaches its final week, the Green Party is fighting to hold onto its historic gains from the last provincial vote -- a battle some experts say could result in lost seats.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Hamilton school experiences second bomb threat in under a week
Police are responding to another bomb threat at a Hamilton school,
-
Police identify 16-year-old killed in 'unprovoked' stabbing at Toronto subway station
Police have identified a teenager who died after being stabbed in an ‘unprovoked’ attack at a Toronto subway station Saturday night, and have charged an adult male suspect with his murder.
-
Pedestrian dead after being hit by 2 cars in Mississauga
Police say one person is dead after a collision in a city west of Toronto shortly before midnight last night.
Montreal
-
Nine-year-old girl succumbs to injuries after snow fort accident
A nine-year-old girl has died after a snow fort collapsed Sunday in the woods behind a Saint-Ubalde home, in the Portneuf RCM.
-
Montreal police confirm fifth body found in rubble of historic building fire
Montreal police say a fifth body has been extracted from the rubble of a heritage building that caught fire nine days ago, leaving two others still missing.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Montreal to get mixed bag of rainy conditions, temperatures to approach double digits
Montreal is expected to get a mixed bag of weather conditions this week as rainy, balmy days could come with temperatures approaching double digits.
Ottawa
-
Carleton University education workers on strike
About 3,000 education workers at Carleton University will strike on Monday after the union and the university failed to come to an agreement by the midnight deadline.
-
NHL commissioner in Ottawa to meet with officials, attend Senators game
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman will be in Ottawa today, with a schedule that includes meetings with Mayor Mark Sutcliffe and NCC officials, and attending the Senators game against the Florida Panthers.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | New armed forces housing benefit won't help Petawawa troops, realtor warns
The Canadian Armed Forces is introducing a new housing benefit to help troops find affordable accommodations. A realtor says the benefit won't help military members in Petawawa, Ont.
Kitchener
-
Man charged with attempted murder in Cambridge
A 49-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder and assault with a weapon in connection to injuries suffered by a 50-year-old woman in Cambridge.
-
'I’ve really had to adjust': How one small Waterloo region business is fighting inflation and fear of a recession
Worries of a recession in 2023 got another jolt this weekend with former Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz warning the country’s economy is at a greater risk of a “hard landing” – a rapid economic slowdown following a period of growth and approaching a recession. For small businesses, it's a prediction that brings concern.
-
Top snowmobilers compete in Kitchener
Winter may be over, but there was still snow on the ground for hundreds of highflying snowmobilers at Chicopee Ski Resort this weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Federal budget to include grocery rebate for lower income Canadians: sources
The 2023 federal budget includes a 'grocery rebate' that will be offered to Canadians with lower incomes who may be struggling with the rising cost of food, CTV News has confirmed.
-
Military under fire as thousands of troops face lost cost-of-living allowance
The Canadian Armed Forces is under fire for its plan to cut thousands of troops off a cost-of-living allowance without much notice.
-
Advocate questions whether Air Canada has 'cultural problem' after issue with teen's wheelchair
Flying over the Grand Canyon was a highlight for the Gellisen family during their trip to Phoenix, but their flight home to Toronto was a much different experience, with several family members forced off of the flight over tensions related to a teen's wheelchair.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba launches new park reservation system
Manitoba’s new park reservation system is launching on Monday.
-
‘When are we going to see action?’: The changes needed for Manitoba’s cannabis rules
Nearly five years after the legalization of marijuana in Canada, one local cannabis retailer feels Manitoba should be more proactive and flexible when it comes to regulating pot sales in our province.
-
Advocate questions whether Air Canada has 'cultural problem' after issue with teen's wheelchair
Flying over the Grand Canyon was a highlight for the Gellisen family during their trip to Phoenix, but their flight home to Toronto was a much different experience, with several family members forced off of the flight over tensions related to a teen's wheelchair.
Vancouver
-
Burial plots in Metro Vancouver are now so expensive, they're being compared to real estate
Burial plots have become such a hot commodity in Metro Vancouver, one spot in a Burnaby cemetery is being sold privately online for $54,000.
-
Nanny who was fired after cancer diagnosis awarded $45K in B.C. discrimination case
A temporary foreign worker from the Philippines who was fired from her job as a caregiver after a cancer diagnosis has been awarded over $45,000 by the BC Human Rights Tribunal.
-
Downtown Eastside crash sends 3 pedestrians to hospital
Three people were hospitalized after being hit by a car in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside Saturday evening, according to authorities.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island farmers struggle to deal with threatened elk species
Farmers in the Cowichan Valley are losing crops and dealing with property and field damage caused by Roosevelt Elk, which have become a regular fixture on some farms in the area.
-
Victoria police say repeat offender wanted again
Victoria police are once again looking for William Watts, who they describe as "a high risk to reoffend."
-
Lack of staff leads to more BC Ferries cancellations
BC Ferries cancelled several sailings because of a lack of crew Saturday, including two trips between Greater Victoria and the Lower Mainland.