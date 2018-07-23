Officials with Alberta Health Services (AHS) are advising Albertans to protect themselves, after a bat in Jasper National Park tested positive for rabies.

A visitor reported they had encountered a bat while hiking along the Valley of Five Lakes trail, south of Jasper, on Sunday, July 15.

Parks Canada staff investigated and captured the bat – which tested positive for the virus.

AHS said rabies is not commonly found in Jasper, but each year a number of bats and occasionally other mammals test positive for rabies in Alberta.

Health officials said wild animals that appear to be behaving unusually or out of character may be rabies carriers. Animals that are infected can spread the disease through their saliva.

AHS advised taking the following measures to reduce the risk of contact with the virus:

Avoid contact with bats

Never touch, pet or catch a wild animal

Secure garbage and other items that attract animals

Never handle a dead animal without using proper protective gear, including gloves and clothing to prevent injuries or contact with saliva

Secure open areas of your home, including chimneys, unscreened windows or any place wild animals could enter

If bitten or scratched by an animal you believe could be infected with rabies, wash the wound with soap and water, and contact your local public health office or Health Link at 811.