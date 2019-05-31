

Most people in the metro Edmonton area woke up to slightly better air quality conditions on Friday morning than they went to sleep on Thursday.

The Alberta Air Quality Health Index measured the air in Edmonton at a 3 on Friday morning, forecasting a 4 or moderate for the rest of the day and into Saturday as smoke from northern wildfires continues to linger in the area.

A special air quality statement is still in in effect for the region and anyone with breathing problems is still encouraged to take precautions.

On Thursday night, the AQHI peaked at 72 around 8 p.m. in Edmonton, on a scale of one to 10.

The air was so bad in Edmonton that it was actually on par with Beijing, a city known for its air pollution and smog.