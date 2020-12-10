Advertisement
Alberta adds 1,566 COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths
Published Thursday, December 10, 2020 11:07AM MST Last Updated Thursday, December 10, 2020 2:59PM MST
Minister of Health Tyler Shandro and Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw provided, from Edmonton on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, an update on COVID-19 and the ongoing work to protect public health. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
EDMONTON -- Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported 1,566 new cases of COVID-19 from 16,793 tests and 13 more deaths on Thursday.
Alberta now has 20,163 active cases, 682 patients in hospital and 124 of them in intensive care.
The province detected 75,054 coronavirus cases and reported 666 deaths since March.
The chief medical officer of health will give another update Friday afternoon.