EDMONTON -- Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported 1,566 new cases of COVID-19 from 16,793 tests and 13 more deaths on Thursday.

Alberta now has 20,163 active cases, 682 patients in hospital and 124 of them in intensive care.

The province detected 75,054 coronavirus cases and reported 666 deaths since March.

The chief medical officer of health will give another update Friday afternoon.