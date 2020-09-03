EDMONTON -- Alberta's top doctor reported 130 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday after 9,500 tests.

No Albertans died as a result of the coronavirus on Wednesday, keeping the death toll at 242.

There are 1,415 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta. Calgary has the majority of current infections with 559 while Edmonton has 480.

Alberta has reported 14,310 cases of the disease since the pandemic began.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will provide another COVID-19 update Friday afternoon.