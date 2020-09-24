EDMONTON -- Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported 158 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday but Alberta's active infections continued to trend downward.

With 215 new recoveries, active cases of the coronavirus dropped by 58 to a total of 1,462 across the province.

Alberta hospitals have 58 patients battling the disease, with 14 of them in intensive care units.

The chief medical officer of health reported another death Thursday, increasing the province's toll to 261. The victim was a man in his 80s in the Calgary zone linked to the outbreak at the Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary.

The outbreak has resulted in 29 cases and three deaths.

There are 163 active cases of COVID-19 at 97 different schools in Alberta. Thirty-two schools have outbreaks, including four watches, and seven of them have experienced on-site transmission.

Alberta has reported 17,190 cases of the coronavirus to date — the third most in Canada behind Quebec and Ontario.