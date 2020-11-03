EDMONTON -- Alberta Health reported 2,268 cases since Friday, an average of more than 500 cases per day, and shattered records for active infections and hospitalizations to start the ninth month of the pandemic.

The province added 581 cases on Friday, 525 on Saturday, 592 on Sunday and 570 on Monday.

Active cases, now at 6,110, increased by nearly a thousand in the past four days.

Alberta also added 15 new deaths caused by the coronavirus between Friday and Monday, including 10 in the Edmonton zone

There are 167 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 27 of them in ICU.

Alberta has reported 29,932 cases and 338 deaths.