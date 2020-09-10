EDMONTON -- Another five Albertans have died as a result of COVID-19 as the province added 113 new cases of the disease.

The deaths, which occurred in the last few days, are a man in his 20s in the Edmonton zone, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s in the Calgary zone, and a man in his 70s and a woman in her 50s in the North zone.

The death of the man in his 20s is the second death of an Alberta patient under the age of 30. The other was a woman in her 20s, also in the Edmonton zone.

A total of 253 Albertans have died after contracting the novel coronavirus.

"I extend my condolences to the loved ones who are forced to grieve during this difficult time," Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said.

Active cases of the disease decreased by 91 to 1,494, but Hinshaw says it's "still a concerning total."

The city of Edmonton passed Calgary in cases once again with 542 and 512, respectively. Edmonton is under Alberta Health's watch with a 53.1-active case rate per 100,000 people.

There are 43 people in hospital, including seven in intensive care.

Alberta has reported 15,304 COVID-19 cases and 13,557 recoveries since the pandemic began.