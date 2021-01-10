Advertisement
Alberta adds 811 new cases as it nears 45K vaccine mark
Published Sunday, January 10, 2021 3:45PM MST
EDMONTON -- Alberta Health reported 811 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing its total active case count to 14,116.
The cases were found amongst 12,302 tests, leaving the province with a positivity rate of 6.4 per cent.
There are 794 Albertans with disease in hospital, 128 of whom are in intensive care units. It's the fifth consecutive day that total hospitalizations have fallen.
The province also reported 12 COVID-19-related deaths.
Alberta was a handful of doses away from administering 45,000 vaccines; as of Jan. 9, 44,994 Albertans had been immunized.
Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw is expected to give an in-person pandemic update Monday afternoon.