Alberta announces $2.5M in funding for Jasper tourism

The province is hoping to help Jasper recover from the devastating fire that ripped through the national park over the summer by investing $2.5 million into the area’s tourism operations.

Officials made the announcement on Friday, saying the funding will help Jasper kick-start operations of its fall-winter season.

"Tourism is the backbone of Jasper's economy, and for the town to rebuild, we need to see a strong return of tourism businesses, accommodation providers, services and experiences," said Joseph Schow, minister of tourism and sport.

Tyler Riopel, chief executive officer of Tourism Jasper, says the funds will help reinforce the message that Jasper is open for business.

"A strong and thriving visitor economy is essential for our residents to rebuild swiftly and continue welcoming visitors to Jasper," he said.

The province says the funding, through Travel Alberta, is aimed at supporting businesses and tourism operators in their early work to rebuild.

"We know that this fall and winter will be critical to the long-term success of Jasper’s recovery,"” said Jon Mamela, chief commercial officer at Travel Alberta.

"This investment will help Jasper tourism operators expand their offerings while inviting travellers to come make new memories in this special place, supporting the community as it rebuilds."

Federal Tourism Minister Soraya Martinez Ferrada says Ottawa will also be contributing money to help Jasper's tourism industry – $3 million in total.

"A quarter of the economy of Jasper is tourism, it's two million visitors a year, it's $300 million a year for the local economy," Ferrada said.

"We have to make sure that to rebuild, not only are we rebuilding physically, but we also rebuild the reputation.

"The U.S. market is very important to Jasper, and a lot of markets in Europe, in Asia, and we want to make sure that we're doing what we need to do to tell (travellers) to come back, because we're ready to welcome them.The July wildfire in Jasper destroyed a third of town.

According to the province, Jasper accounts for 22 to 25 per cent of tourism expenditures in the Canadian Rockies.