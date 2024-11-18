Josh Classen's forecast: A big chill is just around the corner

Temperatures climbed to highs of 1 and 3 over the weekend, but that's probably the last time we'll see daytime highs above the freezing mark for a long while.

Cold air is set to spill in over the coming days and after 15 straight days of average or above average highs (12 of them above average), we'll be WELL BELOW AVERAGE starting Tuesday and continuing through to at least the 26th of November (possibly through to the end of the month).

The average high for today is 0.

The Nov. 19-25 avg high is -1.

The Nov. 26-27 avg high is -2.

The Nov. 28-30 avg high is -3.

We'll get to the -1 or -2 range in Edmonton this afternoon, then highs slip into the -7 to -12 range for the rest of this week and the coming weekend.

So, there's no way the snow on the ground will melt and we'll probably add to it through this week, especially late in the week.

On Friday, I speculated that most (maybe all) of the snow would disappear this past weekend. But, we just didn't get enough sun and although some of the snowcover melted, it's FAR from gone.

It looks like today's snow will stay south of the city. Areas from Red Deer south to Calgary and then eastward towards the SK border are (or will be) getting some snow this morning.

There's the potential for some significant accumulation (5-10cm) around Calgary and areas just east of Calgary.

In Edmonton - the next shot of snow could come Wednesday evening and early Thursday (1 to 3cm possible).

Then...Friday afternoon and night we COULD get 5+ cm.

Early Sunday also has the potential to bring 1 to 3 centimetres of snow to the area.

IF all that pans out (not a guarantee...but a possibility), then we could be up to around a 10cm snow depth one week from today.

That's quite the change from the mild and snow-free weather that dominated the first half of the month.

But, meteorological winter is only 2 weeks away and it looks like we're going to get an early taste of wintry temperatures.

(Dec 1 is meteorological winter, astronomical winter starts Dec. 21).

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud.

High: -2

Tonight - Partly cloudy.

9pm: -6

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud in the morning, clearing in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -11

Afternoon High: -6

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of light snow in the evening.

Morning Low: -14

Afternoon High: -10

Thursday - 40% chance of light snow early in the morning, then a Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -10

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of snow developing late in the day.

Morning Low: -13

Afternoon High: -10

Saturday - 40% chance of snow in the morning, then Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -14

Afternoon High: -11