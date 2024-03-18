Alberta announces $50M for industrial wastewater plant expansion
The province will commit $50 million over three years to expand the Arrow Utilities Wastewater Treatment Plant in Strathcona County, officials announced on Monday.
Arrow Utilities was formerly known as the Alberta Capital Region Wastewater Commission, and the plant will support communities throughout the Edmonton area.
Officials say the plant is needed to provide additional treatment of wastewater that can be sold for industrial purposes.
"That equates to about 35 million litres per day that would be taken out of the North Saskatchewan River that will be replaced with this facility," Devin Dreeshen, minister for transport and economic corridors, told reporters on Monday.
"Just putting that into perspective, that's 14 Olympic-sized swimming pools every day that would be drawn out of the North Saskatchewan River that now will not have to be."
"Not only does this help thousands of businesses and key industries in the capital region and surrounding municipalities, but it will help lower the utility bills for more than 400,000 residential ratepayers," Nathan Neudorf, minister of affordability and utilities, said.
"The hope is that this could cut the rates by more than 60 per cent for some of those ratepayers."
The treated wastewater will be used by a number of businesses, including in the production of hydrogen at the Air Products' hydrogen plant, which will eliminate the need to use water treated for residential use.
The government says this is part of Alberta's hydrogen growth strategy.
The province is hoping the hydrogen economy will bring tens of thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in economic activity during the construction phase, and thousands of jobs and hundreds of millions of dollars during the operations phase.
The money is part of the 2024 budget recently announced by the province.
Canadian commander of volunteer fighter group dies in Ukraine
A Canadian-born commander of the so-called Norman Brigade, a volunteer fighting group in Ukraine, has died.
Toronto family doctor who called patient's body 'perfect' suspended for 3 months: tribunal
A family doctor in Toronto has been suspended for three months after a disciplinary tribunal found that he failed to follow proper protocols while examining a patient's breasts and made inappropriate comments about her body.
5 charged in Calgary kidnappings that targeted innocent women
Calgary police have charged five men in a pair of kidnappings last year that targeted innocent victims.
Total solar eclipse glasses: What are they, and are they worth buying?
The demand for total solar eclipse glasses used to safely view the rare celestial event has been ramping up as sellers along with astronomy and eye-care experts in Canada, warn that viewing the eclipse with the naked eye is dangerous.
Who is Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and why is he running for president?
The lack of excitement many Americans feel about a presidential rematch has heightened interest in alternatives to the major-party candidates, none more so than Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whose famous name has helped him build buzz for his independent bid.
MPs to vote on NDP motion calling on Canada to recognize Palestinian statehood
Members of Parliament will vote Monday on a motion from the federal New Democrats, calling on Canada to recognize the 'State of Palestine,' among a range of other calls to action in regards to the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict.
Trump is unable to make US$464 million bond in civil fraud case, his lawyers tell court
Former U.S. president Donald Trump can't find an insurance company to underwrite his bond to cover the massive judgment against him in the New York attorney general’s civil fraud case, his lawyers told a New York appeals court.
Woman, 18, killed by co-worker's vehicle on Highway 1 in Moose Jaw
Moose Jaw police say an 18-year-old woman who was at work has died from injuries she sustained in a collision with a vehicle being driven by her co-worker last Thursday.
Retired teacher pleads guilty to paying for sex with 15-year-old in Collingwood, Ont.
In a Barrie courtroom on Monday, a retired high school teacher from the Niagara Region pleaded guilty to sexual touching and obtaining sexual services from a 15-year-old boy in Collingwood in 2021.
