EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Alberta announces wage offer for government workers during collective bargaining

    Alberta Finance Minister Nate Horner speaks to the media at a news conference in Calgary, Thursday, June 29, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Alberta Finance Minister Nate Horner speaks to the media at a news conference in Calgary, Thursday, June 29, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
    Share

    The Alberta government is offering a 7.5-per-cent wage increase in the midst of collective bargaining, with government workers calling for a 26-per-cent bump.

    More than 22,000 members of the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees fall under the negotiations that began this year, including workers in social services, corrections and natural resources conservation.

    In a previous update to members, the union called the government's opening four-year offer an insult.

    The union's counter-proposal spans three years.

    Finance Minister Nate Horner says his United Conservative Party government values the public service but doesn't see publicly funded employees getting the same kind of settlement the union is demanding anywhere else in Canada.

    Horner calls the union's wage position extreme.

    "The Alberta government will not increase taxes or cut programs, services or workers to give unprecedented salary increases that will result in pay well above market rates," Horner said in a news release Monday.

    Guy Smith, president of the union, said the government has been aware of the union's proposals since March 6, and the union won't budge from what it calls fair and reasonable demands.

    Smith called Horner's statement unwarranted and unhelpful.

    "The cost of living has increased for everyone, and every worker has the right to fair, livable compensation from their employers," he said.

    Smith said negotiations should take place in good faith and at the bargaining table, not through the press.

    "There is no reason that any government worker should be unable to afford food, clothes and rent while working full time for the government of a very wealthy province," said the union's update in February.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2024. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News