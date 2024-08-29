Alberta cabinet minister says he 'did nothing wrong' accepting Oilers playoff tickets

Alberta Finance Minister Nate Horner says he accepted free VIP tickets to Edmonton Oilers hockey games during the Stanley Cup Playoffs but didn’t break conflict-of-interest rules.

Horner, when asked about the tickets at an unrelated news conference, said they were for seats to one game in the first round of playoffs and another in the Western Conference Final.

Horner said none of his staff went to the games. When asked who went to the games with him, he said he "can't comment."

“It was all within the rules and will be disclosed on my ethics commissioner statement,” Horner said Thursday.

“Every minister is responsible for themselves and they have to make sure that they're disclosing through the ethics commissioner, which I have done and will do. I did nothing wrong."

Horner said he was invited by Sam Mraiche, CEO of medical supply and distribution company MHCare Medical.

Horner said he and Mraiche hadn't met before.

"He offered the ticket, and I went," Horner said.

Mraiche's company was part of a 2022 deal with the province to buy children’s pain medication from Turkey. Shipments of the medicine, which came from Istanbul-based Atabay Pharmaceuticals, were beset by delays and its use in hospitals was eventually halted over safety concerns.

MHCare Medical did not immediately return a request for comment.

Premier Danielle Smith and other members of her cabinet have faced criticism for accepting free hockey tickets, raising questions about entitlement and whether access to senior leaders can be bought.

Smith has said she went to three Oilers playoff games in the spring, including one in Vancouver, courtesy of Invest Alberta.

Sport Minister Joseph Schow, Public Safety Minister Mike Ellis and Utilities Minister Nathan Neudorf have each said they attended a game. Neudorf was also hosted by Mraiche.

Horner said he followed the rules outlined in the Alberta Conflicts of Interest Act, which was updated last year to give politicians more latitude to accept gifts. Smith has said previous limits hampered the United Conservative Party government's ability to represent Alberta at events.

Non-monetary gifts used to be capped at $200 and elected officials could only accept tickets worth up to $400 per year. Now both capped at $500, the premier’s chief of staff can also approve any ticket or gift worth more than that for staff and over $1,000 for an event, conference or meeting.

When asked why he didn’t pay for his own ticket like other Oilers fans, Horner said, “(That’s a) fair point.”

He added, “I certainly don't think the government should have to pay for anything out of the taxpayers' dollars … it's a consideration that should be taken going forward.”

Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi, in a statement, renewed his call for transparency from the premier's office, saying there's no reason not to be open if ministers did nothing wrong.

“There should be no issue with publishing a list of all ministers and staff who accepted these gifts," Nenshi said.

"The finance minister himself couldn’t marshal a reason to not disclose these names.

“Refusing to do this destroys public trust."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2024.