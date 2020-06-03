Advertisement
Edmonton News | Local Breaking | CTV News Edmonton
Alberta confirms 19 cases of COVID-19 after nearly 5,000 tests
Published Wednesday, June 3, 2020 1:12PM MDT Last Updated Wednesday, June 3, 2020 3:52PM MDT
Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, provides an update on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, on COVID-19 and the ongoing work to protect public health. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
EDMONTON -- Alberta Health registered 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday after it processed 4,997 tests in the past 24 hours.
A total of 344 Albertans currently have the coronavirus, with 48 of them in hospital.
Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, also reported two more deaths, bringing the total to 145.
- Infographics: COVID-19 in Alberta by the numbers
- This is what we know about Alberta's COVID-19 cases
- More at Edmonton.ctvnews.ca/coronavirus
There have been 7,076 cases in Alberta since the pandemic began.
Hinshaw's next update is Friday afternoon.