EDMONTON -- Alberta Health registered 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday after it processed 4,997 tests in the past 24 hours.

A total of 344 Albertans currently have the coronavirus, with 48 of them in hospital.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, also reported two more deaths, bringing the total to 145.

There have been 7,076 cases in Alberta since the pandemic began.

Hinshaw's next update is Friday afternoon.