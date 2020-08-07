EDMONTON -- After a week of daily case totals below 100, Alberta reported 134 new cases of COVID-19 Friday.

Active cases increased by 18 to a total of 1,125, while recoveries increased by 113 for a total of 10,097.

Alberta also registered three more deaths as a result of the coronavirus, increasing the total to 208.

There are 68 patients in hospital, including 18 in intensive care units.

Edmonton passed Calgary in current cases with 305 and 300, respectively.

The province has reported 11,430 cases of the virus in six months.