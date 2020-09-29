EDMONTON -- One more Albertan has died as a result of COVID-19 as the province reported 160 more cases of the disease on Tuesday.

The latest victim is a man in his 80s in the Edmonton zone. His death, which was not linked to a coronavirus outbreak, increased Alberta's toll to 266.

The 160 cases confirmed after 16,187 tests saw active infections rise to 1,571 across the province.

The Edmonton zone has more than half of Alberta's confirmed count with 815 cases. Edmonton itself has 738 known infections with an active rate of 72.2 per 100,000 people.

There are 63 patients with COVID-19 in hospital, 13 of whom are in intensive care units.

Alberta has reported 17,909 cases of COVID-19 after 1,336,742 tests since March.