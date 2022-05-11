Alberta COVID-19 data to be updated Wednesday

Alberta Health is expected to update the province's COVID-19 data Wednesday.

One week ago, officials reported declining transmission but increasing hospitalizations.

From April 26 to May 2, Alberta averaged a positivity rate of 23 per cent, down from 25.9 per cent the week before.

"It looks like we are passing the peak of BA.2 circulation with less impact than we saw with BA.1 thanks to vaccine and prior exposure, but hospital admissions are still rising and they're continuing to rise for a few more weeks even assuming virus levels continue to decline," Health Minister Jason Copping said.

There were 1,267 people in hospital with COVID-19, 46 of whom were in ICU.

As well, 69 more COVID-19 deaths were counted. A total of 4,321 Albertans have died due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to the most recent data.