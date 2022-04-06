Alberta COVID-19 data update to come Wednesday

Alberta's weekly provincial pandemic update is expected on Wednesday.

Alberta reported 4,612 COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths in the last update.

At the time, there were 964 people with COVID-19 in hospital, including 47 in intensive care.

Between Tuesday, March 22, and Monday, March 28, Alberta's positivity rate ranged between 21.7 and 27.1 per cent, with an average of 24.5 per cent. The previous average was 22 per cent.

"Given that we lifted the vast majority of public health measures over the last seven weeks, it is not unexpected that we're seeing a slight increase in transmission of COVID across the province. There are simply more opportunities for the virus to spread," Health Minister Jason Copping commented.

OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

Alberta Health Services president and CEO Dr. Verna Yiu has been fired and the health agency is looking for a person to fill the role.

Edmonton's homeless population has doubled during the pandemic. Those running social agencies in the city say municipal funding will not be enough on its own to prevent service reductions.

Paxlovid, an antiviral used to treat COVID-19, became available at more pharmacies on Friday. Due to limited supply, not every drug store can carry it, but any can order it.

Diploma exams will again be worth only 10 per cent of students' final marks, the province has decided, given the continued disruption to learning.