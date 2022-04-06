Alberta COVID-19 hospitalizations see slight increase

Alberta reported its latest COVID-19 data on Wednesday.

Hospitalizations grew by 36 since last Wednesday to a total of 990, while ICU admissions dropped by three to 44.

The province also reported 30 COVID-19 deaths, increasing the total number of deaths to 4,104.

Alberta also added 5,549 new cases from PCR tests over the past seven days, however the actual number of recent cases is unclear due to testing limitations.

The province has administered more than 8.6 million vaccine doses.

Health Minister Jason Copping said Alberta would give a live update on Thursday.

Due to a scheduling conflict, the weekly #COVID19AB media availability planned for today will move to tomorrow. @CMOH_Alberta is giving testimony in court and isn't available this afternoon. The report on cases and hospitalizations will be posted at 3:30pm today as usual. — Jason Copping (@JasonCoppingAB) April 6, 2022

OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

Alberta Health Services president and CEO Dr. Verna Yiu has been fired and the health agency is looking for a person to fill the role.

Edmonton's homeless population has doubled during the pandemic. Those running social agencies in the city say municipal funding will not be enough on its own to prevent service reductions.

Paxlovid, an antiviral used to treat COVID-19, became available at more pharmacies on Friday. Due to limited supply, not every drug store can carry it, but any can order it.

Diploma exams will again be worth only 10 per cent of students' final marks, the province has decided, given the continued disruption to learning.