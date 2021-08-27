EDMONTON -- Alberta Health Services is postponing some non-urgent surgeries in parts of the province.

"With the rise in COVID-19 cases in the community and the increasing demand on hospital resources, Alberta Health Services (AHS) is taking steps to create additional acute and ICU capacity," AHS said in a release.

Up to 30 per cent of non-urgent surgeries will be postponed in the Edmonton zone starting on Aug. 30.

To increase bed capacity and create a COVID-19 unit, approximately 45 elective surgeries per week will be postponed at the Queen Elizabeth II Hospital in Grande Prairie starting on Aug. 30 as well.

Urgent and prioritized cancer surgeries will continue, AHS said.

"These measures will help free up space in our hospitals for patients who need a higher level of care, and allow us to redeploy frontline staff and resources to areas of greatest need," AHS said.

Patients whose surgeries are postponed will be contacted directly.

Ninety-six per cent of delayed surgeries from the first three waves of the pandemic have been completed, AHS added.