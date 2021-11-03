Alberta expands booster-shot eligibility to all front-line health-care workers

EDMONTON -

Alberta expanded its booster-shot eligibility on Wednesday to also include front-line health-care workers.

Albertans aged 70 and older and First Nations, Metis and Inuit people 18 and older can also now get their third COVID-19 vaccine shot.

Nearly 40,000 residents in congregate care facilities and more than 180,000 immunocompromised Albertans have received their booster shot in recent weeks.

"The latest evidence shows that vaccine effectiveness may decrease over time in individuals who fall into one of the four groups that we just mentioned," Premier Jason Kenney said.

"If and when we receive scientific advice that points toward a need for booster doses in the general population, we will make sure that Albertans get them efficiently as long as that six-month interval has passed."

The new groups can begin to book their appointments on Monday, Nov. 8.

More details to come...