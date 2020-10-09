EDMONTON -- Finance Minister Travis Toews is accusing the United Nurses of Alberta of taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic in its decision to refuse to delay bargaining with the province.

Negotiations were paused at the beginning of the pandemic and were set to resume after Oct. 15. According to the ministry, Alberta Health Services proposed the delay in order to focus on the pandemic.

But officials with the UNA said they won’t agree without a commitment to freeze layoffs until a deal is reached.

“By insulting Alberta nurses and refusing to postpone a government plan to lay off at least 750 nurses until after a new collective agreement is in place, Mr. Toews is generating considerable uncertainty in the health care system,” UNA Labour Relations Director David Harrigan said in a written release.

Toews called the delay a common sense offer and accused the union of rejecting stability during the pandemic.

“UNA’s overreaching and disingenuous demand for indefinite job security is a shameful effort to take advantage of a health crisis,” Toews said in a statement.

The UNA represents more than 30,000 nurses and allied workers in Alberta.

More details to come...