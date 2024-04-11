EDMONTON
    Alberta health minister to announce support for EMS

    Alberta Health Minister Adriana LaGrange will make an announcement about emergency medical services in the province at noon on Thursday.

    LaGrange is expected to announce funding to reduce wait times and support EMS workers.

    CTV News Edmonton will livestream the event here.

    In January, the Alberta Medical Association urged the province to declare a health-care crisis due to rising pressures on emergency rooms and ambulance wait times, among other things.

    More to come…

     

