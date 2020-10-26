EDMONTON -- Alberta reported 1,440 cases of COVID-19 since Friday, including more than 500 cases both Saturday and Sunday.

The province has a new pandemic high of 4,477 active coronavirus cases — an increase of 826 since the latest update —after it added 364 cases on Friday, 572 on Saturday and 504 on Sunday.

Saturday’s count is the highest daily increase Alberta has had to date.

Notable today:

*Record daily increase (+572)

*Top 5 daily increases have all occurred over the last 6 days

*4,477 actives is a new record, breaking prior record set yday by 287

*See 10-day rolling average trend below#COVID19AB pic.twitter.com/rCxSwSjGB7 — Matthew Black (@ByMatthewBlack) October 26, 2020

Alberta also reported seven deaths over the weekend: four in the Edmonton zone and three in the Calgary zone.

There are 118 patients with COVID-19 in hospital, with 16 of them in ICU.

Alberta has reported 25,733 cases and 307 deaths to date.