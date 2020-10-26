Advertisement
Alberta hits single-day record after adding 1,440 cases of COVID-19 since Friday
Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw provided an update, from Edmonton on June 17, 2020, on COVID-19 and the ongoing work to protect public health. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
EDMONTON -- Alberta reported 1,440 cases of COVID-19 since Friday, including more than 500 cases both Saturday and Sunday.
The province has a new pandemic high of 4,477 active coronavirus cases — an increase of 826 since the latest update —after it added 364 cases on Friday, 572 on Saturday and 504 on Sunday.
Saturday’s count is the highest daily increase Alberta has had to date.
Alberta also reported seven deaths over the weekend: four in the Edmonton zone and three in the Calgary zone.
There are 118 patients with COVID-19 in hospital, with 16 of them in ICU.
Alberta has reported 25,733 cases and 307 deaths to date.