Alberta hospitalizations improving but health minister warns 'COVID has not gone away'
Alberta announced 838 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of known active cases to 19,050.
Due to eligibility requirements for PCR testing, the actual numbers are higher.
There are currently 1,538 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 123 people in intensive care. Over the last 24 hours, 14 people have died due to COVID-19.
“COVID has not gone away, it’s still causing severe illness and death, especially in the oldest and most vulnerable people and people who are not yet vaccinated,” said Jason Copping, Alberta’s health minister. “But at a system level, the current wave is not causing hospital admissions in excess of the levels we would see in a normal winter.”
The number of COVID-19 patients in hospital has been dropping since Feb. 7, added Copping. New admissions to hospital due to COVID-19 have also been dropping over the past three weeks.
“The reopening plan depends on these trends continuing, if they don’t, we’ll take the actions necessary, including re-imposing restrictions,” said Copping.
The minister reiterated the need for Albertans to get vaccinated as the province begins to lift restrictions.
Albertans ages 12 to 17 with certain underlying health conditions are now able to book a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. A third dose is also for immunocompromised Albertans five and older.
Métis, First Nations and Inuit Albertans aged 12-17 are also eligible for a third dose of vaccine.
A fourth dose is available for immunocompromised Albertans age 12 and older. A full list of conditions that qualify people for additional doses is available on the government of Alberta website.
