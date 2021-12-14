Alberta man accused of killing mother, toddler now facing 1st-degree murder charges

The Alberta man accused of murdering a mother and her toddler is now facing two counts each of first degree murder and offering an indignity to human remains.

Robert Keith Major, 53, was initially charged with second-degree murder, and one count of offering an indignity to human remains in connection with the deaths of Mchale Busch, 24, and her 16-month-old son, Noah.

In a media release, Mounties say the charges against the Hinton man were replaced "following a review of evidence in this case."

Major is scheduled to next appear in Alberta Provincial Court in Hinton tomorrow morning.

Mounties believe both homicides took place in Major’s apartment the afternoon of Sept. 16, 2021, before Hinton police had received a missing persons report.

In 2017, police in Edmonton warned the community that Major, a convicted sex offender, was being released and was at-risk of offending again.

At the time of Mschale and Noah's deaths, Major was placed under several court-ordered conditions, including a curfew and a ban from being around children.

Investigators say Major lived in the same apartment complex as the woman and her child

It is not known when he moved to Hinton, a town of 10,000 about three hours west of Edmonton, or if the community there was notified.

In a statement, RCMP said Major had not been subject to any recognizance conditions since July of 2020.