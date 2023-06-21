Alberta NDP checking to ensure premier doesn't get OK to interfere in justice system
The Opposition NDP says it will be watching to make sure advice to Premier Danielle Smith doesn't grant her back-door permission to continue interfering in Alberta's justice system.
Smith has asked Justice Minister Mickey Amery to give her guidelines on how she is to interact with him on legal matters, given she was reprimanded last month by the ethics commissioner for trying to convince Amery's predecessor to abandon a criminal case.
Smith has promised to make those guidelines public.
NDP Leader Rachel Notley says she assumes Amery will simply remind Smith of the fundamental democratic firewall separating politicians from front-line prosecution of court cases.
If not, Notley says, the NDP will raise the alarm.
“I honestly took it as (Amery's) advice was going to essentially restate the obvious,” Notley told reporters Wednesday in Calgary.
She said the NDP will be watching whether or not the United Conservative Party government is “actually going to try and rewrite the constitutionally established relationship between the legislative and the judicial branch of government.”
“If they try to do something like that, obviously we will not stand for it.”
On Tuesday, the house met for one day to vote for Nathan Cooper to return as Speaker, and Smith took the opportunity to stand and apologize for the phone call she made in January to then-justice minister Tyler Shandro.
“Although I had no ill intent, the ethics commissioner found it was improper for me to contact the minister of justice in the way I did,” Smith said.
“I apologize to all members of the assembly and to all Albertans for the error.
“I've asked my minister of justice to develop guidelines for an appropriate way to receive his legal advice on various legal matters, and I look forward to receiving that advice.”
Smith's office did not immediately respond Wednesday to questions on whether there is a timeline for the guidelines, which of the “various legal matters” Smith seeks direction on and whether those legal matters include criminal prosecutions.
The issue has dogged Smith since mid-January, when she announced she was taking an active interest in COVID-19 court cases given she considers the charges politically motivated.
She has said repeatedly she followed the advice that was given to her. She said the advice was to discuss cases only with the minister and the deputy minister and to restrict any advice to them to reminders that cases should only be pursued if there's a reasonable chance of success and they are in the public interest.
On May 18, ethics commissioner Marguerite Trussler issued a report that concluded Smith broke ethics rules when she had a phone conversation Jan. 6 with COVID-19 protester Art Pawlowski. The call was about his upcoming trial relating to a blockade at the Canada-U. S. border crossing at Coutts, Alta.
Trussler said hours later, Smith discussed Pawlowski's case with Shandro and tried to persuade the justice minister to make the case “go away.”
Trussler said Shandro stood his ground but Smith nevertheless interfered in the rule of law and, in trying to help Pawlowski, broke ethics rules.
After the call, a judge found Pawlowski guilty of mischief and breaching a release order.
Trussler said she reserved the right to sanction Smith once the house resumed sitting. Smith's office declined to say if the premier's apology on Tuesday fulfilled a sanction.
The NDP, meanwhile, asked RCMP in letter Tuesday to investigate whether Smith's actions violated Criminal Code provisions surrounding breach of trust and obstructing justice.
Smith has said she will also act on Trussler's recommendation to have new members to the legislature receive briefings on how the separation of powers work in Canada's democracy.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2023.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Titanic expedition: Here's what it's like inside the 'Titan' submersible
As the search for the missing submersible continues off the coast of Newfoundland, here's what the environment is like for passengers on board the 'Titan' during what was meant to be a deep-dive expedition of the ocean.
Canada Bread fined $50M for role in bread price-fixing scandal
Bakery giant Canada Bread Co. has been fined $50 million after pleading guilty to its role in a criminal price-fixing scheme that inflated the price of bread in Canada for years.
Paris police look at gas leak as possible cause of explosion and fire that injured 24
A strong explosion rocked a building in Paris' Left Bank on Wednesday, injuring at least 24 people, igniting a fire that sent smoke soaring over the French capital's monuments and prompting an evacuation of other properties, authorities said. Police were investigating suspicions that a gas leak caused the blast.
Source of noises heard during search for missing Titanic sub unknown
The U.S. Coast Guard says search crews have not yet located a missing submersible that was heading for the wreck of the Titanic and do not know if underwater noises detected overnight are coming from the craft.
Man describes his own experience being trapped in submersible while diving Titanic
Amid a frantic, ongoing search to locate an OceanGate submersible that went missing while diving to the Titanic, a scientist and former TV host who was trapped at the wreck site over 20 years ago is sharing his story.
Canada's track record on World Refugee Day and what can be done to improve
This year, Canada led the way in global refugee resettlement, according to UNHCR. This country was the largest resettlement nation in 2022, resettling 47,600 people. However, while many praise the work done by Canada and its refugee agencies, advocates believe there is more work to be done.
Summer set to be sweltering for most of the country: Environment Canada
It’s time to break out the sunscreen and air conditioning; this summer is expected to be a scorcher, according to Environment Canada.
MP files 'official grievance' after Taylor Swift announces new tour dates with no Canadian cities
An Alberta MP is filing an 'official grievance' with the House of Commons calling on Taylor Swift to bring her Eras Tour to Canada.
MPs taking 'positive' steps towards House rising as early as tonight
The House of Commons is on the verge of rising for the summer, as early as tonight. Government House Leader Mark Holland said that with all sides seemingly ready to adjourn they are 'nearing the conclusion' of the spring sitting, but discussions are continuing on Parliament Hill as on when adjournment will happen.
Calgary
-
Calgary, Edmonton among Canadian cities targeted during RCMP crackdown on 3D-printed guns
RCMP confirm searches were executed in Calgary and Edmonton as part of a Canada-wide operation that saw hundreds of firearms seized, including dozens of 3D-printed guns.
-
Calgary youth charged in terrorism investigation
Alberta RCMP have arrested a Calgary youth as part of a terrorism investigation linked to the arrest of Zakarya Rida Hussein.
-
Suspect defaced Okotoks, Alta., rainbow crosswalk with white paint: RCMP
Mounties are looking for a suspect who they say poured white paint over the community's rainbow crosswalk last week.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon bridge fire spread to hard-to-reach utility cavity
The Saskatoon Fire Department says a fire that started in an encampment under the University Bridge has spread to a hard-to-reach utility cavity.
-
Saskatoon Medavie staff see pawsitive improvement with mental health dog
The life of a paramedic is often a stressful one, but staff at Medavie are trying a different, albeit hairy, approach to their mental health.
-
'A dream come true': Sask. man competes in PGA tour Canada tournament
Golfers from around the world are coming to Saskatchewan for a PGA Tour Canada tournament at the Elk Ridge Resort this week. For one Saskatoon man, competing in the Saskatchewan Open is a full circle moment.
Regina
-
Sask. immigration employee suspected of involvement in illegal immigration scheme
A Saskatchewan Ministry of Immigration employee has been accused of accessing private information to further an illegal immigration scheme.
-
3D-printed handguns, rifles and 10,000 rounds of ammunition seized in Sask. as part of cross-Canada investigation
A plethora of guns, ammo and a 3D printer were among the items seized during searches in Regina and Zehner, Sask., RCMP say.
-
'We needed fresh perspective': Mayor speaks about firing of former Regina city manager
Regina Mayor Sandra Masters said there were multiple reasons that led to the firing of former city manager Chris Holden in 2022.
Atlantic
-
'Experimental with no oversight:' Experts had concerns about OceanGate sub for years
The small submersible missing in the depths of the North Atlantic Ocean has not been subject to industry-standard tests and scrutiny, according to two subsea engineers who flagged concerns about the vessel in 2018.
-
Source of noises heard during search for missing Titanic sub unknown
The U.S. Coast Guard says search crews have not yet located a missing submersible that was heading for the wreck of the Titanic and do not know if underwater noises detected overnight are coming from the craft.
-
Heat warnings for northern New Brunswick; Venus and Mars in summer night sky
Hot summer days are ahead for the Maritimes and expected to continue into the start of the weekend.
Toronto
-
'Trip of a lifetime ruined': Air Canada passenger says he was bumped off flight at the last minute
The 'trip of a lifetime' for two Air Canada passengers came to a screeching halt after the airline bumped them off their flight right as they were boarding, with no apparent explanation.
-
Ontario man on the hook for $7,000 after Tesla damaged during test drive crash
An Ontario man says he was asked to pay $6,845 after a Tesla he was test driving was damaged in a hit-and-run.
-
'The leader who can deliver on the promise of Toronto': Tory endorses Ana Bailão in mayoral race
Former Toronto mayor John Tory has thrown a last minute endorsement to Ana Bailão in the city’s mayoral race, calling his former deputy mayor 'the best choice to lead this city forward and to bring it together everyday.'
Montreal
-
'I don't want to end up in the streets': Montrealers struggle to find housing as July 1 approaches
July 1 — moving day — is fast approaching, and some families are worried they may find themselves homeless because of the shortage of apartments. One single mother says she's getting shunned by landlords because she has children.
-
Girl, 10, home from the hospital after being hit by car, put in induced coma
A Montreal family is feeling enormous relief now that their 10-year-old girl is back home five weeks after she was seriously injured by a car that hit her while she was crossing a street in Lachine.
-
Police seize dozens of 3D-printed handguns and accessories in raids across Canada
The Montreal police (SPVM) squad tasked with investigating firearms trafficking (EILTA) spearheaded a Canada-wide operation that resulted in the seizure of hundreds of weapons, including 3D-printed guns. More than 20 police forces across the country conducted 64 searches and arrested 45 suspects on Monday.
Ottawa
-
Bodies of 2 pilots recovered after Chinook helicopter crash in Petawawa, Ont.
The pilot and co-pilot of a Royal Canadian Air Force CH-147F Chinook helicopter died when the helicopter crashed in the Ottawa River near Garrison Petawawa, sources tell CTV News Ottawa.
-
Canada Bread fined $50M for role in bread price-fixing scandal
Bakery giant Canada Bread Co. has been fined $50 million after pleading guilty to its role in a criminal price-fixing scheme that inflated the price of bread in Canada for years.
-
Here's why Orleans residents say there is a rat problem
Rats are a problem for many in Ottawa, but in one area in particular, people say it’s bad.
Kitchener
-
'We needed to get him away from the car': How two women saved a man from a burning Corvette in Cambridge, Ont.
What started off as a normal Saturday morning quickly turned into the opposite for two women in Cambridge, Ont.
-
LRT marks four-year anniversary in Waterloo region
It's been four years since the launch of the largest project in the Region of Waterloo's history.
-
'Society should do better': Vape store owner speaks out after fourth break-in
The owner of Voodoo Vapes in Kitchener, Jay Field, is speaking out after his store was robbed Tuesday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Rent-free for a year: Nightmare tenant victimizes North Bay couple
A husband and wife are sharing their unhappy story about the home they use as an income property in North Bay.
-
Sudbury Kinsmen looking for boost for home lottery, 50/50
The Kinsmen Club of Sudbury is hoping for a little boost in ticket sales ahead of the closing weekend for its 38th annual showcase home lottery and 50/50 draw.
-
Sudbury carpenter fired for sending explicit video to boss
A carpenter in Greater Sudbury who sent a sexually explicit video to his boss has lost an appeal of the decision to fire him.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba bus crash death toll climbs to 16 after victim dies in hospital
A woman injured in last week's crash between a minibus and a transport truck in Manitoba has died in hospital, bringing the death toll to 16.
-
New Winnipeg Costco clears hurdle at city hall
Plans for a fourth Costco grocery store in Winnipeg passed the next step at Winnipeg City Hall.
-
'There's just sorrow:' Bus driver says rides must continue in wake of deadly crash
Doug Westhouse sits straight behind the wheel of a 12-passenger bus driving along a rural Manitoba highway waiting for the next call for a ride
Vancouver
-
#HUGOISFINE: City of Richmond says allegations of animal abuse that went viral are false
The dog at the center of a viral campaign alleging abuse is actually happy and healthy, the City of Richmond says.
-
B.C. syphilis outbreak grows, more testing recommended
It started more than a decade ago, but a syphilis outbreak in British Columbia has grown even bigger in recent years, now impacting newborn babies and prompting a new testing and contact tracing strategy.
-
Porsche impounded after teen with learner's licence caught going 187 km/h in Vancouver: police
A "youth" with a learner's licence was clocked driving more than 100 km/h over the speed limit in a Porsche in Vancouver early Wednesday morning, according to police, who say the luxury vehicle was impounded.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. judge finds man guilty of killing black bear and cub near Tofino
A British Columbia provincial court judge has found a Tofino man guilty of illegally killing a black bear and her cub, despite arguing he only shot one bear in self-defence.
-
Victoria charity's stolen e-bike recovered damaged in Topaz Park
A custom-built cargo e-bike that was stolen Tuesday morning from a Victoria charity has been recovered. The bike was found stripped of its electronics and other valuable parts in Topaz Park on Wednesday.
-
2 people dead, 2 injured in plane crash near Tofino, B.C.
Two people are dead and two others injured after a plane crash near the coast of Vancouver Island.