'Sadly, it happens every year': 2 poppy boxes stolen from Edmonton drug stores

The Norwood branch of the Edmonton Legion had two of their poppy boxes stolen ahead of Remembrance Day earlier this week.

Greg Laskey, the former president of the Norwood Legion Branch, said it's an occurrence he's all too familiar with.

"Sadly, it happens every year," Laskey told CTV News Edmonton on Tuesday.

The two boxes were stolen from different Shoppers Drug Mart locations on Sunday and Monday this week. Laskey said with poppy box thefts becoming more common, organizers from the legion are looking for ways to make stealing the donation boxes more difficult to loot.

"We had talked of metal boxes and locking them up, but … the cost would be prohibitive," the former president said, adding that the electronic tap-to-donate boxes are also a viable option.

"There are (around) a thousand tap boxes that are available Canada-wide, and we have those distributed in some locations in the city," Laskey said. "Sadly, there's more locations that could use the tap boxes than we have boxes available."

According to Laskey, the Kingsway Legion Branch has 20 to 25 tap boxes available to distribute around the city.

There are even digital alternatives that support veterans.

"I've seen on Facebook, I think it's mypoppy.ca, you can have a virtual or digital poppy on your particular page and make a small donation that way."

Laskey said the two drug stores sent surveillance footage of the thefts to police adding he's "hopeful they are being investigated."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's David Ewasuk.