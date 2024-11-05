'Sadly, it happens every year': 2 poppy boxes stolen from Edmonton drug stores
The Norwood branch of the Edmonton Legion had two of their poppy boxes stolen ahead of Remembrance Day earlier this week.
Greg Laskey, the former president of the Norwood Legion Branch, said it's an occurrence he's all too familiar with.
"Sadly, it happens every year," Laskey told CTV News Edmonton on Tuesday.
The two boxes were stolen from different Shoppers Drug Mart locations on Sunday and Monday this week. Laskey said with poppy box thefts becoming more common, organizers from the legion are looking for ways to make stealing the donation boxes more difficult to loot.
"We had talked of metal boxes and locking them up, but … the cost would be prohibitive," the former president said, adding that the electronic tap-to-donate boxes are also a viable option.
"There are (around) a thousand tap boxes that are available Canada-wide, and we have those distributed in some locations in the city," Laskey said. "Sadly, there's more locations that could use the tap boxes than we have boxes available."
According to Laskey, the Kingsway Legion Branch has 20 to 25 tap boxes available to distribute around the city.
There are even digital alternatives that support veterans.
"I've seen on Facebook, I think it's mypoppy.ca, you can have a virtual or digital poppy on your particular page and make a small donation that way."
Laskey said the two drug stores sent surveillance footage of the thefts to police adding he's "hopeful they are being investigated."
With files from CTV News Edmonton's David Ewasuk.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Live U.S. election results: Trump wins Florida in AP race call
Donald Trump won Florida on Tuesday for the third consecutive election, earning the state's 30 electoral votes, according to AP.
Trump and Harris rack up early wins as America awaits battleground results
A divided America weighed a stark choice for the nation's future Tuesday as a presidential campaign marked by upheaval and rancor approached its finale.
Who's going to win? The election prediction roundup
Outlets across the United States have been crunching numbers, parsing polls and working their magic models to predict the outcome of Tuesday’s presidential election.
How exit polls work and what they will tell us on election night
Exit polls are a set of surveys that ask voters whom they voted for, as well as additional questions about their political opinions, the factors they considered in the election and their own backgrounds more broadly.
These swing states will likely decide the U.S. presidential election
These swing states will most likely determine the path to the presidency, with candidates needing to win some combination of votes to get them across the 270 mark to secure a majority.
Hoax bomb threats linked to Russia target polling places in U.S. battleground states, FBI says
Hoax bomb threats, many of which appeared to originate from Russian email domains, were directed on Tuesday at polling locations in four battleground states - Georgia, Michigan, Arizona and Wisconsin - as U.S. election day voting was underway, the FBI said.
Tropical Storm Rafael strengthens to Category 1 hurricane as it barrels toward Cuba
Tropical Storm Rafael strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane on Tuesday as it swirled past Jamaica and chugged toward western Cuba.
Suspect seen shooting man during Toronto-area home invasion in new video
Police have released video footage that appears to show a suspect shooting a man who had attempted to intervene in a home invasion in York Region on Monday night.
Canada 'deeply concerned' after alleged Russian sabotage plot
The Canadian government says it has raised concerns directly with Russian officials after media reports this week revealed an alleged Russian sabotage operation. The alleged plot included plans to send parcels packed with incendiary devices aboard aircraft destined for Canada and the United States.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Pedestrian hit by CTrain in downtown Calgary
A pedestrian was hit by a CTrain in downtown Calgary on Tuesday afternoon. Police say the incident occurred just before 5:30 p.m.
-
Bill 31 to add 2 new ridings to Alberta
A new bill from the ruling United Conservative Party (UCP) will add two new seats to Alberta and change how electoral boundaries are considered.
-
Calgary proposes 3.9% tax increase for single family homes, 3.6% hike overall
A growing population, inflationary pressures and increased spending are all factors driving up Calgary's budget and its tax rate, the city said.
Lethbridge
-
Southern Albertans closely monitoring U.S. presidential election
Election polls are closing across the United States as Kamala Harris and Donald Trump battle for the presidency. Many southern Albertans have an interest in the outcome.
-
Lethbridge police officer facing assault charge stemming from on-duty altercation
A Lethbridge police officer has been charged in connection with a physical altercation that took place while he was on duty at a holding facility.
-
Lethbridge crews working to repair 3 water main breaks
Lethbridge crews are working to repair three separate water main breaks throughout the city.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan residents brace for potential trade impacts from U.S. election
It’s election day south of the border and even if Saskatoon residents aren’t casting ballots, many are watching the outcome closely and bracing for impact.
-
Meet Saskatoon mayoral candidate: Cynthia Block
Even after spending the past eight years on city council representing Ward 6, Cynthia Block has greater ambitions for rapidly growing and changing Saskatoon.
-
Sask. man with history of spying and recording women pleads not guilty to new charges
A Saskatoon man, who has a history of spying on women, has pleaded not guilty to all 61 of his latest charges.
Regina
-
'Disturbed me so greatly': First witnesses take stand in sexual assault trial of Sask. chiropractor
The trial of a former Regina chiropractor who is facing multiple counts of sexual assault continued on Tuesday morning, with two witnesses taking the stand.
-
Serious crash near Swift Current closes Highway 4: RCMP
Swift Current RCMP are on scene of a serious collision involving two vehicles on Highway 4 – about four kilometres south of the city.
-
Here are the candidates for Ward 5 in Regina
Here's a look at the large pool of candidates for Regina's Ward 5.
Vancouver
-
-
Video shows transport truck toppling over on B.C. highway during windstorm
The wind was a "major factor" in a caught-on-camera crash on the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C. on Monday, according to authorities.
-
B.C. veterans to ride transit for free this Nov. 11
This year on Remembrance Day, veterans past and present will be given the opportunity to travel via public transport for free.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria woman sentenced to prison for embezzling $340K from employer
A Victoria woman who admitted to skimming more than $340,000 from her employer has been sentenced to three years in prison.
-
Here’s when rental golf carts could hit the streets in Victoria
Come spring, tourists and locals alike could have a new option for exploring B.C.'s capital city.
-
Live U.S. election results: Trump wins Florida in AP race call
Donald Trump won Florida on Tuesday for the third consecutive election, earning the state's 30 electoral votes, according to AP.
Toronto
-
Live U.S. election results: Trump wins Florida in AP race call
Donald Trump won Florida on Tuesday for the third consecutive election, earning the state's 30 electoral votes, according to AP.
-
Suspect seen shooting man during Toronto-area home invasion in new video
Police have released video footage that appears to show a suspect shooting a man who had attempted to intervene in a home invasion in York Region on Monday night.
-
Butter thefts rising, police think it's not just a local issue
An unusual kind of crime is hitting grocery stores in Guelph and Brantford, as large quantities of butter are stolen off shelves.
Montreal
-
Mile-End community wants better road safety after child is run over by truck
A child around 10-years-old was severely injured after being struck by a truck in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.
-
Federation of Quebec Chambers of Commerce anxious ahead of U.S. election
The Federation of Quebec Chambers of Commerce (FCCQ) is biting its nails while waiting for the results to come in for the U.S. election and candidates' takes on protectionism.
-
Jacques-Cartier Bridge bike path closed indefinitely
The bike path and sidewalk on the west side of the Jacques-Cartier Bridge closed indefinitely, without warning.
Atlantic
-
Deaths of two people in Cole Harbour the result of intimate partner violence: N.S. RCMP
The RCMP says the suspicious deaths of two people in Cole Harbour, N.S., were the result of intimate partner violence.
-
N.S. Liberals vow to build six-lane Halifax bridge, PCs promise free shingles vaccine program
Nova Scotia’s top party leaders are talking traffic congestion, seniors’ health and rental disputes as the provincial election campaign continues Tuesday.
-
Inquest into 2022 death of N.B. girl continues into second day
Seven witnesses testified in the second day of a coroner’s inquest looking into the death of a 13-year-old New Brunswick girl in 2022.
Winnipeg
-
Snow clearing costs already piling up at Winnipeg City Hall
Finance officials at Winnipeg City Hall are hoping mother nature is kind this winter, as the snow budget is already being pushed over its limit.
-
Live U.S. election results: Trump wins Florida in AP race call
Donald Trump won Florida on Tuesday for the third consecutive election, earning the state's 30 electoral votes, according to AP.
-
Helping Manitobans with their health concerns: Health Links marking significant anniversary
Today, Health Links has over 60 registered nurses available to answer health related questions. But 30 years ago, it was just one nurse who started it all.
Ottawa
-
U.S. ELECTION
U.S. ELECTION Where you can watch the U.S. election results in Ottawa
On Tuesday, several pubs and bars across Ottawa will be offering a place to gather and watch the much-anticipated results of the U.S. election that will see either Donald Trump or Kamala Harris be elected president.
-
Live U.S. election results: Trump wins Florida in AP race call
Donald Trump won Florida on Tuesday for the third consecutive election, earning the state's 30 electoral votes, according to AP.
-
Canadian government website prepared for increased traffic on U.S. election night
Depending on how the results shake out south of the border, Americans might start looking up how to move to Canada. A government department spokesperson says Canada.ca is designed to accommodate high traffic volumes.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. man, 18, charged with attempted murder in attack on ex-girlfriend
An 18-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in the Temiskaming Shores area of northern Ontario following an attack on a 16-year-old female, police say.
-
Live U.S. election results: Trump wins Florida in AP race call
Donald Trump won Florida on Tuesday for the third consecutive election, earning the state's 30 electoral votes, according to AP.
-
Another crash involving truck, horse and buggy in northern Ontario
A horse and buggy were hit by an 'inattentive' pickup truck driver on Highway 17 last week resulting in the driver being injured and horse having to be put down, police say.
Barrie
-
13 shots fired at Cookstown home, investigation underway
Police are investigating after the home of a family of four was shot 13 times early Tuesday morning in a Cookstown neighbourhood.
-
Former friend claims Ont. woman accused of posing as a nurse for 4 years stole her identity
The former friend of a woman accused of falsifying documents to pose as a nurse in Simcoe County for four years claims the accused stole her identity.
-
Pedestrian killed in train collision in Oro-Medonte
Provincial police are investigating the death of one person following an incident involving a Canadian Pacific Kansas City train in Oro-Medonte.
Kitchener
-
Erick Buhr fired lawyer, requested mistrial before being convicted of grandmother’s death
Erick Buhr fired his lawyer and unsuccessfully requested a mistrial, a week before a jury convicted him of second-degree murder in the death of his grandmother, Viola Erb.
-
Cambridge, Ont. mother who killed daughter not ready for release: report
A Cambridge woman who killed her daughter in 2020 will stay in a mental health hospital after a review board decided she is still a significant threat to the public.
-
Butter thefts rising, police think it's not just a local issue
An unusual kind of crime is hitting grocery stores in Guelph and Brantford, as large quantities of butter are stolen off shelves.
London
-
'No reason to debate, Uber is already here': St. Thomas council to consider allowing ridesharing services
Malachi Male is ready for the city of St. Thomas to amend their taxi by-law to include rideshare services.
-
All flags may fly in Strathroy-Caradoc
Strathroy-Caradoc council will not implement a flag ban on municipal properties.
-
Serious injuries reported in late-night crash in Ingersoll
Oxford County police are investigating after a crash late Monday night involving a tanker truck and a passenger vehicle caused injuries in Zorra Township.
Windsor
-
High stakes in Michigan as voters cast their ballots
As Americans cast ballots for the country’s next president, Michigan once again emerged as a crucial battleground in a highly competitive race.
-
Shooting in south Windsor leads to attempted murder charge
Windsor police say a 50-year-old man is facing 16 charges, including attempted murder, after a shooting in south Windsor.
-
New business welcomed by vandalism on Erie Street
Tom Lucier isn’t new to vandalism, but wasn’t expecting to get hit before his new place on Erie Street East opens.