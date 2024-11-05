Shot-happy Oilers failing to convert chances into goals

It's not for a lack of trying.

The Edmonton Oilers are second in the National Hockey League in shots per game with 33.4 – the Carolina Hurricanes are tops at 35.9 – but average just 2.38 goals per game, which puts them 30th in the 32-team circuit.

Just once this season have they been outshot in a game, by a 29-21 margin to the Calgary Flames in a 4-1 Oct. 13 loss.

Even in their two shutout defeats this season, the Oilers 'won' the shot battle, including 30 shots to 20 in their 6-0 season-opening rout by the Winnipeg Jets and Monday night's 3-0 decision taken by the New Jersey Devils.

Monday's visitors fired less than half the pucks at Oilers netminder Calvin Pickard (15) that their goalie, Jake Allen, had to contend with (31).

Oilers forward Jeff Skinner, who has three goals and three assists for six points in 13 games played this season, told media after an optional practice on Tuesday that those opportunities will eventually turn into goals but that they have to keep up the pace.

"It's obviously not going to change course by itself. You have to work through it, work at it and dig in," Skinner said at Rogers Place, site of Wednesday's game against the visiting Vegas Golden Knights (6:30 p.m.).

"That's the only way it'll turn around. There are positives in creating opportunities. I think if you're not creating opportunities, it's a bit bigger of an issue. It's a matter of us finishing off plays, executing."

Oilers' Prime debut gets mixed reaction

Did you catch the game on Prime Monday night?

The Edmonton Oilers' showdown with the New Jersey Devils aired – OK, streamed – on the video section of Amazon's membership service and not via the usual Sportsnet platform.

In June, Amazon struck a deal with Sportsnet and the National Hockey League for the exclusive rights to Monday night games for two years starting this season.

The result for Oilers fans: Edmonton's four 2024-25 games on the day of the week starting with 'M' will be broadcast just on Prime, which features its own crew of commentators and not the Sportsnet cast of characters most local hockey watchers are used to seeing.

The social media reaction to the Oilers on Prime has been mixed. Some praised it for its broadcast quality, even-keeled announcing, different camera angles and focus on the game/sport. Others knocked the broadcast quality, bemoaned the absence of familiar faces and lamented the cost of needing to subscribe to Prime as well as to Sportsnet (besides the odd free Hockey Night in Canada offering) in order to watch each Oilers game.

McDavid returning Wednesday?

There's no official word, but with the Oilers announcing Tuesday morning they've loaned forward Drake Caggiula back to their American Hockey League affiliate in Bakersfield, Calif., one could believe Connor McDavid is ready to return from an ankle injury.

Caggiula was called up from the Condors along with Noah Philp after McDavid hurt his ankle during action last week against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

McDavid, who was slated to miss two-to-three weeks of action, skated and performed drills Monday during an optional team practice.

Refined points