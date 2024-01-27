Alberta NDP set rules for leadership race, new leader announced in June
The Alberta NDP have set the rules and timelines for the upcoming leadership contest.
Three hundred party delegates were in Red Deer Saturday to finalize the dates and what the race will look like, and the application and disclosure form for candidates will be available Monday.
Current leader Rachel Notley, a long-time member of the party, announced she was stepping down earlier in January.
NDP Deputy Leader Sarah Hoffman said the NDP, and its new leader, will have hard work ahead of them to maintain the trust and relationships built by the party under Notley.
"We have an opportunity to talk about things that we might want to do as we move forward as a party and as a group of people who are committed to the values of social democracy and what that looks like in Alberta," Hoffman said.
"I'm very excited," she continued. "It's a good energy in that room, there's a lot of people talking about the future of the party, how we make sure we win in 2027."
Eligible candidates must have been a party member as of Aug. 5. The entrance fee is $60,000, and campaigning can begin on Feb. 5
"We want to make sure that people have been a party member for about six months or so," said Amanda Freistadt, NDP chief returning officer.
"And we want to make sure that people who are upholding the vision and values of our party are the folks who are having the opportunities."
Freistadt hopes to see the next leader build on current leader Rachel Notley's legacy.
"The Alberta NDP is a party rooted in the values of social justice, equity and fairness," Freistadt said. "And when people sign on to become a member of the Alberta NDP, they sign on upholding those values and they make a commitment to supporting them."
Voting will begin May 22 and run until June 22, when the new leader is announced.
Members will be able to vote online, by mail or over the phone as long as they have an active membership as of April 22.
Any Albertan 14 years old or more can become a member of the party.
The NDP said it expects to have the finalized rules posted to its website in the coming week.
