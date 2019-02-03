

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Online reservations for Alberta provincial parks open Monday.

Group camping bookings can be made starting 9 a.m. on Feb. 4.

Comfort camping reservations—which can include shelters like a canvas-wall tent and amenities like furniture and power—open Feb. 11.

Individual campsite reservations for the May long weekend open Feb. 19, while future dates can be reserved 90 days out from the booking date. Reservation times are staggered by region:

South region at 9 a.m.

Kananaskis Country at 11 a.m.

Central region at 1 p.m.

Northwest/east regions at 3 p.m.

For the first time, campers can also make Kananaskis backcountry reservations, starting Feb. 25.

In total, the provincial parks system consists of 250 provincial campgrounds and over 14,000 campsites.

Last year, Alberta Parks measured a record amount of online reservations, tallying 170,990 bookings throughout the year.

To make an online booking, campers must set up or update an existing account in advance.