After the deadline passed Monday, the Alberta Party announced the final list of candidates for their leadership race.

The party said Calgary MLA Rick Fraser, Calgary lawyer Kara Levis and former Edmonton mayor and Alberta health minister Stephen Mandel were the three candidates approved to run in the leadership race.

Party officials met Monday night and granted waivers to Fraser and Mandel, neither of whom had met the one-year party membership requirement, and approved the candidacies of all three candidates.

Former party leader Greg Clark stepped down in November to spark a leadership race – saying he would seek reelection for his seat in Calgary-Elbow, but that he would not run to lead the party again.

Starting on February 25, Alberta Party members will vote on their next leader. Polls will close February 27.