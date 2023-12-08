Alberta pauses pension consultations as it waits to find out its share of CPP assets

With half of Albertans not wanting to exit the Canada Pension Plan, the province has decided to pause public consultations until it knows its share of assets.

Finance Minister Nate Horner told reporters Friday morning around 50 per cent of Albertans want to stay in the CPP, 20 to 25 per cent are in favour of creating the Alberta Pension Plan, and 25 to 30 per cent are undecided and want more information.

The government was supposed to hold in-person consultations in December but has decided to hold off until the federal government confirms Alberta's share of CPP assets.

"Alberta's government is hopeful that the Office of the Chief Actuary's work can be completed promptly so that Albertans can have as much information as possible as they consider the possibility of a new plan," Horner said.

The panel has consulted more than 76,000 Albertans in five telephone town hall sessions.

"It's fair to say that we heard from many Albertans who oppose the idea of exiting the Canada Pension Plan and moving to an Alberta plan, many of them quite passionate," Alberta Pension Plan Engagement Panel chair Jim Dinning, a former Alberta finance minister, told reporters Friday morning. "There is no doubt that this is a sensitive issue for a lot of people, but especially those who worry about a vital source of their retirement income. But we also heard from a number of Albertans who are entirely in favour of an Alberta Pension Plan."

The Opposition NDP held in-person meetings this fall, the first one full of concerns and questions about the potential exit.

The legislature wrapped up its fall sitting early Thursday morning after it passed the Alberta Pension Protection Act. Bill 2 mandates the government hold a referendum on leaving the Canada Pension Plan, but does not demand the result be legally binding.

With files from The Canadian Press and Nicole Lampa