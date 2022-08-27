Alberta premier, energy minister travelling to promote trade, energy industry

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and Energy Minister Sonya Savage at a cabinet meeting in Calgary on Friday, May 20, 2022 (The Canadian Press/Jeff McIntosh). Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and Energy Minister Sonya Savage at a cabinet meeting in Calgary on Friday, May 20, 2022 (The Canadian Press/Jeff McIntosh).

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Tipping etiquette: When and how much it's appropriate to tip

With restaurants across the country open for in-person dining again, some Canadians might wonder if the societal rules for tipping have changed in the last two-to-three years. To help clarify the rules of engagement, CTVNews.ca spoke with an etiquette expert who offered some tipping advice.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island