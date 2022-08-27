Alberta premier, energy minister travelling to promote trade, energy industry

Alberta's premier and energy minister are travelling on separate trade missions to South Korea and Norway to push oil and the province's interest in developing hydrogen and atomic energy.

Premier Jason Kenney's five-day trip aims to build connections with South Korea's atomic energy, hydrogen and auto sectors.

During the trip, the premier will meet with South Korean stakeholders to discuss small modular reactors "as part of the province's efforts to reduce emissions."

Last year, the province signed a memorandum of understanding with South Korean stakeholders to cooperate on small modular reactors.

"Alberta's government is committed to working with its national and international partners to advance shared interests that can lead to new opportunities for people and businesses in Alberta and around the world," the province said in a statement.

Kenney will be joined by two staff members, Invest Alberta Corporation's CEO, and CKBC Inc. consultant Sunjong Chun alongside Gerald Chipeur, Honourary Counsul of the Republic of Korea in Calgary and Miller Thomson LLP partner.

Chun and Chipeur will cover their own travel costs, the province says.

According to Kenney's itinerary, the premier will depart the province Saturday and have meetings with South Korean steel-making company POSCO Holdings, Hyundai Engineering, Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power, and Hyundai Motor Company.

He will also meet with the country's minister of science and information and communications technology and tour the Korean Atomic Energy Research Institute.

"Alberta's ties with South Korea are strong and unwavering," Kenney said in a statement. "As we continue to deliver responsible and reliable energy to the world, we're also looking to diversify our markets for them.

"Turning to one of our best-trading partners in South Korea is only natural, especially at a time of global energy security," he added. "We must continue to strengthen ties between peaceful and democratic allies when it comes to energy."

CARBON CAPTURE TECH AND ALBERTA OIL

Alberta's energy minister is travelling to Norway to promote how the province can meet global energy demands even in a low-carbon future, a government news release says.

Minister Sonya Savage is scheduled to depart the province on Saturday to attend the Offshore Northern Seas Conference in Stavanger, then meet with energy company representatives and other government officials.

During the seven-day trip, Savage is also slated to speak at a session about carbon capture, utilization and storage technology (CCUS).

"Savage will highlight Alberta's leading vision to invest in CCUS more than a decade ago, the results and the province's commitment to continue developing and expanding the technology," the province said in a statement.

According to the province, Savage will be joined by one official from Alberta Energy, her chief of staff, and a "small" trade delegation of Alberta oil and gas companies.

The trade delegation will meet with other business and market stakeholders to further promote Alberta exports, Savage's itinerary states.