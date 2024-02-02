Alberta premier's policy changes around trans youth could be harmful: doctors
Doctors are criticizing Alberta Premier Danielle Smith for her medically "false" statements about transgender youth care and gender reassignment surgery, saying her plan risks harming the vulnerable group.
In a video posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Smith said the province will ban puberty blockers and hormone therapy for children 15 and younger except for those who have already started those treatments. Those who are 16 and 17 can begin hormone treatment as long as they’re deemed mature enough and have parental, physician and psychologist approval.
Top and bottom surgeries for people 17 and under will also not be permitted.
"Making permanent and irreversible decisions regarding one's biological sex while still a youth can severely limit that child's choices in the future. Prematurely encouraging or enabling children to alter their very biology or natural growth, no matter how well-intentioned and sincere, poses a risk to that child's future that I, as premier, am not comfortable with permitting in our province," Smith said in the video posted Wednesday.
On Thursday, she said changes involving the new policies will be rolled out in the fall sitting in the form of legislation, regulation and policies. She did not rule out using the Charter's notwithstanding clause to preserve them.
Dr. Tehseen Ladha, a pediatrician in Edmonton, said Smith is stoking fears by inferring as "dangerous" the therapies that are offered after extensive consultations among pediatricians, mental health experts and endocrinologists, sometimes over several years.
"Firstly, she doesn't have the medical expertise to be able to make that decision about whether gender-affirming care is appropriate. Secondly, calling some of these things irreversible or harmful is simply false," Ladha said.
"These therapies that we're offering below the age of 18 are reversible. Hormone therapy is reversible. It's being framed as something that is harmful, when in fact, in my clinical experience, it has been quite affirming and positive for youth and children dealing with these issues."
No one in the province under age 18 has had bottom surgery so Smith seems to be creating an irrelevant issue, said Ladha, also an assistant professor at the University of Alberta.
Many teens have identified as the opposite gender since they were preschoolers and are not making a frivolous decision or being influenced by others if they seek medical help, said Ladha, adding she is wondering how trans youth, who already face higher suicide rates, will be affected by the province's policies in the long run.
"I am very worried that parts of them will be integrated into legislation. For me, that sort of interference by a government is dangerous because it signals that the government can control your medical therapy or medical treatment."
The policies regarding trans care are part of a broader range of regulations that Smith announced in the same video. They include a requirement for parental consent for students 15 and under who want to change their names or pronouns at school.
Doctors are upset that their views were not considered before Smith announced the policy out of the blue by a government that tussled with the Alberta Medical Association before reaching a four-year contract agreement in September 2022.
"We've heard from medical professionals, all saying that they were not consulted when these policies were created, and that's what makes me wonder if these are policies based on ideology, rather than evidence from the educational field, rather than scientific literature backing it up," Ladha said.
Dr. Sam Wong, medical director of the Canadian Paediatric Society, said Smith's policies regarding trans youth have raised concerns among his colleagues across the country.
"There's a degree of sadness. And it's disheartening. I'm angry. That was my initial impression of the video when I was watching it," he said.
"Transgender patients who are youth and adolescents have suffered enough mental health issues as it is without being picked on by the government and being denied treatment," he said.
No trans youth have travelled to other provinces for bottom surgery, said Wong, a pediatrician at Stollery Children's Hospital in Edmonton.
"Across Canada, there are strict guidelines, generally, on this particular surgery for pediatric patients. It's pretty much prohibited."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2024.
Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Many immigrants leaving Canada within years of arriving: StatCan
More than 15 per cent of immigrants decide to leave Canada either to return to their homeland or immigrate to another country within 20 years after landing, according to a new study.
Has the foreign interference commission lost credibility because Uyghur Canadians refuse to testify?
As the foreign interference commission kicked off this week, the inquiry received fierce criticism from a diaspora group often targeted by China.
Groundhog Day: Furry rodents tell us if spring is around the corner
Furry forecasters across three provinces are in agreement, predicting an early spring on Groundhog Day.
What infectious disease specialists say they would never do
Although it is sometimes impossible to avoid illness, some infectious disease specialists say there are certain things they do -- and don't do -- to keep healthy.
Japanese fugitive wanted for 50 years admits to bombings, dies four days later
A man who died at a Japanese hospital this week told police before he passed away that he was one of the country's most wanted fugitives and had been on the run for nearly 50 years for being part of a radical group that carried out bombings in the 1970s, police said Friday.
How did a raccoon knock out power for large swaths of downtown Toronto last night?
A raccoon was behind the massive power outage that knocked out electricity to some 7,000 customers in downtown Toronto for hours Thursday night.
'Dense' fog prompts Environment Canada to issue advisories to these provinces
Environment Canada issued a number of advisories on Friday morning, warning some Canadians of dense fog that could reduce visibility to zero. Here's where.
Trudeau minister says Alberta's trans policy proposal equal to 'NATO moment' for LGBTQ2S+ community
Multiple federal cabinet ministers are criticizing Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's proposed restrictions on transgender youth as targeting a vulnerable minority for political points, indicating Thursday they are looking at options for how to respond.
Unique doggy dating service gives shelter dogs a chance to shine
Wanted: A companion who enjoys long walks, cuddles and kibble? Winnipeg's shelter dogs are looking for love, or at the very least a date, and the City of Winnipeg Animal Services is delivering a unique "Doggie Date" program to help.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
'Preserving kids' choices': Alberta premier says transgender rules coming in fall
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says changes underpinning new policies surrounding transgender youth will come in the fall legislature sitting, and she isn’t ruling out using the Charter’s notwithstanding clause to uphold them.
-
Smith's gender regulations could create contradictions for sports organizations
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her government's rules regarding children and their gender identity are expected to protect the integrity of sports by clamping down on where transgender female athletes can compete.
-
'Year-round hub': Calgary releases details of final agreement for new event centre
The City of Calgary, Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) and the province are all sharing the costs for a new multi-million dollar event centre at Stampede Park.
Saskatoon
-
Here's how other provinces have handled classroom size, complexity
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) has repeatedly made reference to classroom complexity measures being commonplace across Canada. But how exactly have other province's handled this issue?
-
Saskatoon looking to Australia to address paramedic shortage
Seven Australian paramedics have uprooted their lives and moved across the world to Saskatoon. Thursday was the first day of their training.
-
Sask. teachers return to the picket lines
Members of the Saskatchewan Teachers Federation (STF) hit the picket line on Thursday in the first of a series of one day strikes.
Regina
-
Here's how other provinces have handled classroom size, complexity
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) has repeatedly made reference to classroom complexity measures being commonplace across Canada. But how exactly have other province's handled this issue?
-
Seniors care home in Regina transitions into supportive living facility
A former personal care home in Regina is being turned into supportive living for people with mental and health addictions issues.
-
Groundhog Day: Furry rodents tell us if spring is around the corner
Furry forecasters across three provinces are in agreement, predicting an early spring on Groundhog Day.
Atlantic
-
Shubenacadie Sam predicts an early spring on Groundhog Day
Nova Scotia's Shubenacadie Sam made her annual Groundhog Day prediction Friday morning and said Maritimers can expect an early spring.
-
-
Weather watch: Cape Breton residents bracing for significant snow
Cape Breton is bracing for a period of heavy snow stretching over several days.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada’s top court agrees Doug Ford’s cabinet mandate letters should stay secret
Canada’s top court has agreed with the Ontario government that Premier Doug Ford’s mandate letters to cabinet are exempt from freedom of information laws.
-
How did a raccoon knock out power for large swaths of downtown Toronto last night?
A raccoon was behind the massive power outage that knocked out electricity to some 7,000 customers in downtown Toronto for hours Thursday night.
-
Homicide unit investigating after 3 people found dead in Richmond Hill home
York Regional Police say homicide investigators are on-scene at a home in Richmond Hill after three people were found dead there Thursday afternoon.
Montreal
-
1 dead, 2 injured in Montreal apartment fire
One person is dead and two people are in hospital after a fire in an apartment building in Montreal's east end.
-
Man's dead body found on the street in downtown Montreal, police investigating
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a man's dead body was discovered downtown near the St. Michael's Mission on Friday morning.
-
Quebec court upholds COVID-19 curfew
A provincial court justice of the peace has upheld the Quebec government's imposition of curfews during the COVID-19 pandemic, finding several people guilty of breaking the health order during a protest.
Ottawa
-
Will cold temperatures in Ottawa this weekend allow the Rideau Canal Skateway to reopen?
Cold temperatures are set to return to Ottawa for the opening weekend of Winterlude, but it's unclear whether it's enough to allow for the reopening of the Rideau Canal Skateway.
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Feb 2-4
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
-
Retired truck driver, 71, wins LOTTO 6/49 second prize in Napanee, Ont.
A retired Napanee, Ont. truck driver is over $67, 000 richer after winning the LOTTO 6/49 second prize in the Dec. 30, 2023 draw.
Kitchener
-
Wiarton Willie predicts an early spring
Wiarton Willie did not see his shadow — predicting an early spring.
-
'Speaks to the strength of this community': Caribana coming to Kitchener in late August
The City of Kitchener is getting its own Caribana.
-
Police trying to identify two suspects in Kitchener murder
Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two people wanted for the murder of a man in Kitchener.
Northern Ontario
-
Groundhog Day: Furry rodents tell us if spring is around the corner
Furry forecasters across three provinces are in agreement, predicting an early spring on Groundhog Day.
-
Municipal strike in northern Ont. turns nasty
Contract negations are continuing in Black-River Matheson, where a labour dispute involving municipal workers has been heated, with insults thrown and even the laying of criminal charges.
-
Tips are coming in, but still no sign of missing Sudbury politician
Five days after he went missing, Greater Sudbury Police said Thursday they haven’t given up hope of finding Sudbury politician Michael Vagnini.
Winnipeg
-
It's Groundhog Day! Did Manitoba Merv see his shadow?
It's groundhog day, but Manitoba's local celebrity groundhog Merv didn't bring good news to the province.
-
From Scandals to The Pal, a look back at storied Winnipeg bars and clubs that have come and gone
This week's closure of the Good Will Social Club inspired CTV News Winnipeg to take a look at some of the many bars and nightclubs that have come and gone over the decades, and the sometimes faded memories they left behind.
-
Vancouver
-
B.C.'s dramatic temperature swings put stress on bees, cattle
Recent wild temperature swings in British Columbia have raised concerns about the impact on some local animals' health, and potentially their survival.
-
Groundhog Day: Furry rodents tell us if spring is around the corner
Furry forecasters across three provinces are in agreement, predicting an early spring on Groundhog Day.
-
Driver involved in alleged back-to-back hit-and-runs still not identified: Coquitlam RCMP
Mounties in Coquitlam are still trying to identify one of two vehicles involved in back-to-back hit-and-runs that left a pedestrian seriously injured at a crosswalk in the city last weekend.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria-based cancer treatment trial set to harness power of artificial intelligence
Doctors in Victoria are trying to improve their results from a clinical trial that led to changes in the standard of care for men going through prostate cancer treatment by harnessing the power of artificial intelligence.
-
Safe supply in B.C.: Top doctor recommends expansion of prescription program
B.C.'s top doctor is pushing for an expansion of the province's safer supply policy, saying in a report the program is "an ethically defensible way" to reduce harms for people who use drugs.
-
B.C. ski resorts shut as warm, wet weather strips mountains of snow
All three of Metro Vancouver's local ski hills are closed for a second day at what should be the peak of the season, as a spate of warm, wet weather strips mountains bare.