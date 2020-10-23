EDMONTON -- Alberta reached 300 COVID-19 deaths and set new highs in daily and active cases once again.

The province reported 432 cases of the coronavirus Friday, a sum that increased active cases to 3,651.

Daily and active tallies have set pandemic highs for three and five days straight, respectively.

The bulk of Alberta’s active infections are still in the Edmonton zone with 1,751 cases, but the Calgary zone is closing in on the capital region with 1,307 cases.

I am very concerned about the spread of COVID19 in our province. This weekend, please do everything possible to protect yourself and those around you. Follow the #COVID19AB guidance as closely as possible, whatever you may be doing. We’re all in this together. — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) October 23, 2020

Alberta Health reported four new deaths on Friday: a man in his 40s in the Calgary zone, a man in his 80s in the Edmonton zone, a man in his 90s linked to the Edmonton General Care Centre outbreak, and a woman in her 80s connected to the Misericordia Community Hospital.

Three hundred Albertans have now died as a result of the coronavirus.

There are 112 COVID-19 patients in hospital, including 14 people in ICU.

Alberta has reported 24,261 cases and 20,310 recoveries since March.